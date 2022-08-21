Shady Source Claims To Know How Angelina Jolie’s Recent Rumored Relationship Apparently Ended

Angelina Jolie was spotted with a famous man last year and folks believed they were an item. Now, one report purports to have the inside scoop on why it didn’t work out. Let us separate fact from fiction.

No Fun For Angelina Jolie

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jolie is jilted from her split from The Weeknd. The two went to a few dinners together, but it ended abruptly. A source says, “There were definitely sparks between her and him, but nothing has come of it.”

All of Jolie’s plans have gone to the wayside. An insider concludes, “They were talking about working together on a few projects she’s developing. There was chemistry, but now the projects and their potential have fizzled.”

What’s Going On Here?

If you were challenged with writing a story about a couple spilling up but you knew nothing about them, you’d probably write a story like this. The Enquirer claims to have inside information on the Weeknd’s “special friendship,” yet it promotes the vaguest story it can. Chemistry dying out hardly constitutes cutting insight.

Furthermore, this is all ancient history. Weeknd and Jolie spent some time together last year. Tabloids went crazy, labeling Weeknd her “boy toy booty call.” The situation was serious enough to warrant a response. E! News, a far more reliable outlet than the one in question, said they were just friends. Its insider said, “They are not dating…They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with.”

To this day, the Enquirer acts as if they were dating when they were just discussing projects. For every project celebrities discuss, probably one in 100 actually comes to fruition. That being said, there’s an excellent reason why they haven’t worked together: The Weeknd is busy on tour.

The After Hours til Dawn Tour sees him traveling across stadiums in the United States through September, and he’s probably going to go abroad after that. With the singer on tour, their chances of linking up have been slim.

A Familiar Tale

Back in January, this very outlet proclaimed the Weeknd was detested by Jolie’s children. It was another sexist story labeling Jolie a man-hungry cougar and a bad mother. Lest we forget that the Enquirer promised Jolie would flee the United States in 2017. She never did. Obviously, these so-called sources don’t have any idea what they’re talking about.

