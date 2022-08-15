Shady Source Said Angelina Jolie’s Children Were Supposedly Begging Her To Eat During Alleged Health Crisis Last Year

Stories about weight plague Angelina Jolie. Twelve months ago, we encountered a story that brought her kids into it. Apparently, they were begging her to eat after the Hackers star got dangerously thin. Let’s look back on that story and see if even a grain of it was accurate.

‘Not About Staying Thin For Vanity’

According to Star, Jolie was perilously thin because of a stressful custody battle with Brad Pitt. A source argued that she had no appetite with so much at stake. “The kids have been pushing her to eat,” the insider explained, “They order take-out and insist she finish her whole portion. Angelina hated that she’s causing them to worry. Her goal is to gain 10 pounds by the end of summer.”

We doubted this story instantly because Star had no evidence to back it up. It could not prove the always-slender Jolie had lost weight in the first place. If she did lose weight, it would have to have been minimal. Furthermore, her kids aren’t going to divulge family business to the predatory tabloid press. It was just a minor family-based twist on a familiar story.

How Is Angelina Jolie Doing?

One year later and nothing has changed. Angelina Jolie is still extremely close to her children and looks the same as she always has. It’s just her body type, and it isn’t worth discussing really. Jolie recently dropped her daughter off at college. That’s never easy, but she was reportedly excited and proud.

On a sadder note, nothing’s changed for the custody battle either. Jolie and Brad Pitt have spent the last year continuously fighting in court. It’s beginning to feel like this may just never end, but surely it will someday. Unfortunately, catty stories trashing Jolie’s body shape as not perfect enough will never end.

Some Things Never Change

Star has been banging this gong for years now. In 2017, it claimed her separation from Brad Pitt was causing her to wither away. It’s rather distressing to think that five years have been spent on the same bogus story.

The Enquirer has picked up where its fellow tabloid left off. Only a few months after this article came out, it reported Jolie was scarily thin after a mysterious hospital visit. As always it was all insults and no evidence. Jolie’s health is fine and her relationship with the children is very strong.

