Tabloid Rumor Says Angelina Jolie Supposedly Got Rejected By Marvel Co-Star

Is Angelina Jolie lonely and desperate for friends? One tabloid claims the A-list actress is “the loneliest woman in Hollywood.” Let’s investigate the wild rumor.

‘Lonely’ Angelina Jolie ‘Has No One To Talk To’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Angelina Jolie has become totally isolated with no one to keep her company. According to the article, the Girl, Interrupted star has become so desperate for human interaction that she chats at length with any delivery driver that crosses her path. She even frequently admits, “I have no friends,” an insider spills. “You would assume a celebrity as popular as Angie would have a ton of friends, but you’d be wrong.”

Sources say Jolie’s divorce from Brad Pitt and extremely busy parenting life has left her socially inept. “Aside from the kids, she has no one to go out with to the movies and restaurants, or just to grab a drink,” the tipster divulges. “It really bothers her.”

Apparently, Jolie is using work to attempt to buy herself new friends. The actress recently cast her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in a movie she’s directing, but it supposedly hasn’t worked. “This is an attempt to get Salma as her new BFF,” a snitch whispers. “But Salma has her own busy life and doesn’t even spend most of her time in Hollywood.” At the same time, the source claims Jolie is planning to build herself a home in Africa. “Moving to Africa will make her more isolated than ever!”

Is Angelina Jolie Isolated?

After taking a closer look at this rumor, we’re still unconvinced. The first red flag we noticed is this alleged insider’s identity. While tabloids usually get away with leaving their sources completely anonymous, this time the outlet decided to give us more of a hint about who we’re dealing with. According to the tabloid, it’s getting its information from “a source close to members of the star’s household staff.” That is about as close to the definition of “hearsay” as you can get.

So, no, we aren’t taking this tipster’s word as gospel. But nevertheless, let’s check in on Jolie’s actual social life. Looking at everything Jolie has on her plate, we wouldn’t be surprised if she does struggle to get out sometimes. She’s a mom of six, a dedicated humanitarian, and a busy filmmaker. People put their social lives on the backburner for much less, so this isn’t the most bizarre notion we’ve heard.

Does Angelina Jolie Have Friends?

But to say she’s lonely, completely isolated, and “desperate for companionship” is pushing it too far for us to believe. She has friends, but they just might not be the high-profile socialites that one might expect an A-lister like Jolie to keep in her circle. Just a few weeks ago, Jolie posted a photo celebrating her “new friends,” after she had dinner with a group of refugees.

And just last year, Jolie went on a week-long vacation in Italy with her friends, artists JR and Prune Nourry. Not long after, Jolie was memorably featured on Salma Hayek’s Instagram post for shoving her face into her birthday cake.

Clearly, Jolie isn’t becoming a hermit. She’s an adult with a busy career and personal life. It’s okay if she isn’t hitting the town with the girls every weekend, and she’s allowed to keep that part of her life private. But it’s abundantly clear that the magazine was trying to paint a completely inaccurate picture of the actress.

While this story certainly took some unraveling, it didn’t exactly shock us. When dealing with the National Enquirer, we’ve learned just what to expect. Last year the outlet reported Angelina Jolie was “skeletal” and was being warned about her dangerous weight loss. Then the magazine claimed Jolie was causing her children emotional damage with her ongoing custody battle. And more recently, the publication alleged Jolie was banning Brad Pitt from their children’s birthday parties. So, this certainly isn’t the first time that the National Enquirer overreached with a story about Jolie.

