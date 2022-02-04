Angelina Jolie Has A New Rumored Celebrity Suitor And It’s Not The Weeknd

Has Angelina Jolie caught the eye of yet another famous actor? One tabloid claims Jolie could be pursuing a brand new romance with an unexpected star. Here’s the latest gossip about Jolie’s love life.

‘Lovelorn’ A-Lister ‘Crushing’ On Angelina Jolie?

This week, the Globe reports Angelina Jolie may have another whirlwind romance in her future. Apparently, the actress has caught the eye of yet another famous actor. And not only has this star harbored a life-long crush on Jolie, but he’s also desperate to work with her. But this certainly isn’t a new deal for Jolie. From Billy Bob Thorton to Val Kilmer to Brad Pitt, Jolie is no stranger to mixing business and pleasure. So, let’s take a look at Jolie’s latest suitor.

Jolie’s potential love story all started when she took a New Year’s trip to Costa Rica. It didn’t take long for action star Tom Cruise, who was also vacationing on the island, to take notice. “He feels they’d make an excellent match personally and professionally,” an insider dishes. “They have a lot in common, including doing their own action movie stunts. He thinks they’d make a great pair onscreen — and off!”

Cruise has apparently tried to work with Jolie before, but the timing was never right. “Tom is giving it another shot. Angelina is the strongest, most beautiful person he’s ever met,” the tipster attests. “He wants them to team up for an action movie and he’s sending her scripts to pique her interest.”

And since Cruise is once again single after a brief fling with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell, he’s taking the leap with Jolie. “Now he’s ready to pursue a relationship and hopes Angelina is ready too,” the snitch confides. “He’s not being pushy about it, but anyone who knows Tom knows he doesn’t give up.”

‘Restless’ Tom Cruise ‘Tired Of Being Unattached’?

We aren’t buying this story. Besides vacationing in the same country, there’s absolutely nothing to connect Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise. There are no credible accounts of Cruise’s supposed crush on Jolie. And since they don’t socialize in the same circles, we have no reason to believe they even know each other. And we seriously doubt Cruise was interrupting his own vacation — or Jolie’s — to pitch movie ideas. This entire story just sounds nonsensical.

Where Have We Heard This Before?

But this isn’t the first time the Globe has pushed such a ridiculous narrative about Jolie. Last year, the outlet published a strikingly similar story about Johnny Depp “crushing on” Jolie. Apparently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was “wooing Angelina with emails and sending flowers.” Of course, there was no truth to this report either.

Then, after Jolie and The Weeknd were spotted leaving the same restaurant, the tabloid was quick to claim Jolie was teaching the singer to be her “boy-toy booty call”. And more recently, the publication alleged Jolie was desperate to date a billionaire. Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to Jolie’s dating life.

More News From Suggest

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her Based On Her Zodiac Sign

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Sell $10 Million Beverly Hills Manor Amid Rumors Of Marriage Problems

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Marriage Allegedly Being Tested And Under Stress Over Long Distance, Rumor Says

Alia Shawkat Finally Opens Up About All Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors