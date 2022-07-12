Suspicious Rumor Says Angelina Jolie Supposedly ‘Can’t Stand Up Straight,’ Apparently Sparking Health Fears

Is Angelina Jolie headed for severe mobility issues? One tabloid claims the actress’ diet is starting to cause some serious health problems. Here’s what we know about the Eternals actress’ health.

Angelina Jolie Facing ‘Hunchback Hell’?

This week, the Globe reports Angelina Jolie is looking worse for wear. The actress was recently photographed looking as thin as ever, but sources were especially concerned about her posture. “She’s never had great posture and now it’s worse—to the point where she can’t seem to stand up straight!” an insider warns. “There’s been a ton of concern she could be suffering from osteoporosis. She may not look like the Hunchback of Notre Dame just yet, but people around her worry that’s the direction she’s going!”

The outlet reveals that Jolie’s weight has dropped to a shocking 95 pounds, and it’s mostly due to her diet. “The most she eats is a piece of fruit, veggie, or handfuls of nuts and water,” the tipster confides. And as Jolie is set to write, direct, and produce a new film, her inner circle is apparently worried about the effect the stress could have on her health. “Directing this film is a lot of pressure, and the ongoing war with Brad only adds to the stress,” the rat notes.

Is Angelina Jolie Okay?

This report is just ridiculous considering it’s all based on a photo of Angelina Jolie leaning over. That’s seriously all the evidence that the tabloid has for Jolie’s alleged “hunchback hell.” And judging from the other photos snapped of Jolie on the very same day, she was only leaning over momentarily. The rest of the images show her standing up straight, as she normally is.

These diagnoses of malnutrition, osteoporosis, and poor posture are completely unfounded—and we’re absolutely certain that no friend of Jolie would ever dish her medical information to any tabloids. That would be a breach of trust to the highest degree. Not to mention, they would probably go to her with any concerns they might have, not a random rag that has a long history of lying about Jolie. It’s clear from the magazine’s unrestrained speculation that it just wanted to make fun of Jolie for how she looks, and it didn’t have any real insight to share.

The Tabloid On Angelina Jolie

This is far from the first time the Globe has tried selling this tale. Late last year, the magazine claimed Angelina Jolie was going through a midlife crisis. Then the outlet reported Jolie’s children were staging an intervention for her. And more recently, the publication alleged Jolie was worrying fans and doctors with her “skin and bones” appearance. It’s obvious from these many false reports that the Globe doesn’t actually have a window into Jolie’s personal life.

