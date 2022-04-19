Angelina Jolie Allegedly Got Dumped By An Ex For The Second Time After Recent Reunion, Sketchy Insider Says

Is Angelina Jolie struggling to find love again? One tabloid claims the Eternals actress tried to rekindle things with an old flame but was tragically rejected. Here’s the latest gossip about Angelina Jolie’s dating life.

This week, Star reports Angelina Jolie “can’t seem to hold onto a man.” The magazine explains that Jolie’s recent flings with rapper The Weeknd and her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller “failed to launch.” Apparently, The Weeknd has already moved on from his brief romance with Jolie, and Miller never wanted to get tangled up in any serious with the actress in the first place. “Abel has moved on with D.J. Simi Khadra and Johnny isn’t interested in anything permanent,” an insider spills. “So Angelina was left stranded.”

Sources say that men just find Jolie “too intense.” Between raising her six children, her dedication to her humanitarian work, and her ongoing court battle against Brad Pitt, Jolie’s life isn’t exactly simple. “Angie’s life is too complicated, and that’s a turnoff for men,” the tipster remarks. And on a final note, the insider reveals that Jolie’s sex drive is just as intense as her personal life. “She’s insatiable when it comes to the physical side of the relationship,” the snitch whispers. “Most guys just can’t keep up!”

Angelina Jolie ‘Can’t Hold Onto A Man’?

This report is wrong on so many levels; let’s break it down. First of all, we have no reason to believe Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller ever rekindled their romance. While it’s true that Miller and Jolie been spotted together on a handful of occasions over the last year, it doesn’t seem like they ever really lost contact after their divorce in 1999. In 2014, Jolie referred to Miller as “still a great friend,” so it’s possible that their outings were entirely platonic. Of course, anything’s possible, but we definitely aren’t buying the tabloid’s story that Miller dumped Jolie and left her “stranded.”

And Jolie’s rumored fling with The Weeknd is similarly shrouded in mystery. The unlikely pair were spotted grabbing dinner a couple of times last year, immediately fueling dating rumors, but it doesn’t seem like much more happened between the two. A source told E! at the time that “they are not dating,” which seems to be the truth.

But it simply doesn’t seem like Jolie is looking for romance right now. As the magazine attested to, Jolie has plenty of other things going on in her life right now. It’s a bit insulting to imply that Jolie is so desperate for a man when it’s obvious that she is doing just fine on her own. And once the magazine needlessly dived into the subject of Jolie’s sex life, we knew that this story wasn’t worth taking seriously in the slightest.

