Dubious Insider Says Angelina Jolie Supposedly Begging Friends To Find Her A Date After Striking Out

Is Angelina Jolie recruiting her friends in her search for a new man? One tabloid claims Jolie is pestering her co-star for dating advice. Here’s the latest gossip about Angelina Jolie’s love life.

Angelina Jolie Begging Co-Star ‘Find Me A Man’?

This week, Star reports Angelina Jolie is enlisting Salma Hayek to help her get back onto the dating scene. The actresses met while filming The Eternals, and now they are working together on a brand new movie. As the outlet recalls, Jolie hasn’t had a whiff of romance since separating from Brad Pitt six years ago, but sources say Hayek has inspired Jolie to get back out there.

“Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself,” an insider spills. While Jolie sparked dating rumors with both Johnny Lee Miller and The Weeknd over the last year, the tipster insists neither was a good fit. But Hayek is apparently up to the task of matchmaker. “She’s already looking to line Angie up with some dates,” the source muses.

Salma Hayek Setting Angelina Jolie Up On Dates?

There isn’t a shred of evidence to support this outlet’s dubious story. First of all, we’re confident that Angelina Jolie wouldn’t need any help finding a date if that’s what she desired. But as a mother, filmmaker, and activist, she seems to have a full plate at the moment. In combination with making a new movie, she’s focused in on her efforts to aid war refugees.

And since the matter of custody still isn’t settled between her and Pitt, we doubt finding a man is at the top of her to-do list.

Furthermore, Jolie didn’t connect with Hayek for dating advice. She recently cast Hayek in a film that she’s writing, directing, and producing. So, we doubt Jolie hired her with the sole intention of getting dating help. While it’s clear that they became fast friends after meeting, Jolie and Hayek probably have bigger, more pressing matters to talk about. And given the outlet’s past reporting on Jolie, we have no problem dismissing this story entirely.

The Tabloid On Angelina Jolie

Earlier this year, Star reported The Weeknd dumped Angelina Jolie for a younger woman. Then the magazine claimed Jolie was struggling to date after getting dumped twice in the last year. And more recently, the publication claimed Jolie and her daughter Shiloh got into a heated argument, allegedly ending with the teen vowing to go to college across the country. Obviously, Star isn’t an authority anywhere Jolie’s personal life is concerned.

