Exploring The Gossip About Angelina Jolie’s Recent Dating Life, Including Two Supposed Breakups

Angelina Jolie remains a focal point for tabloid coverage. Ever since she and Brad Pitt separated in 2016, rumors have swirled over her next romantic interest. Jolie can’t even walk outside without a front page in some tabloid, so it’s hard to imagine she could date anyone without the world knowing. Let’s look at a few of these rumors about Jolie’s love life.

Dumped By The Weeknd

According to Star, Jolie was barely holding it together after being dumped by The Weeknd. He was spotted with DJ Simi Khadra, and it supposedly left Jolie humiliated. A source explained, “It took a lot of courage for her to get back out there after being single for so long, and now he’s gone and left her—for a younger woman, no less. Her ego is bruised.”

For the Weeknd to dump Jolie, he would have to date her first. The two wre spotted getting dinner a few times, but that was it. A source at the time said, “They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with.” It wasn’t romantic, so this heartbreak never happened.

Dumped By Jonny Lee Miler

Jolie remains friends with her ex-husband and Hackers co-star Johnny Lee Miller. Per Star, she was dumped by Miller soon after getting dropped by The Weeknd. “Johnny isn’t interested in anything permanent,” a source said. “Angelina was left stranded.” Her complicated custody battle was proving a turn-off for most men, and her insatiable lust made her intimidating in bed.

Once again, we pointed out that Miller and Jolie were never confirmed to be dating. They were spotted a few times, but that’s it. The outlet painted her as desperate for a man when she sure seems to be doing great on her own. The details about her intimate preferences were needless and baseless.

Begging Salma Hayek For Help

It was Star again announcing Jolie was asking Salma Hayek for help finding a new man. The stars met filming The Eternals and Jolie was comfortable enough to ask Hayek for assistance, “Angie envies how Salma found herself a worldly soulmate and would love that type of guy for herself,” an insider said. Hayek was dutifully finding Jolie some dates.

When is Star going to leave Jolie alone? It’s so obsessed with her bedroom that it’s just inventing stories out of thin air. It could provide no evidence to prove Hayek was helping Jolie, nor that she was asking for help from anyone. Jolie’s focused on motherhood and philanthropy, so romance is obviously not a high priority at this stage of her life.

