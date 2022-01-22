Angelina Jolie’s Kids Supposedly Don’t Approve Of Her Latest Celebrity Suitor, Gossip Claims

Rumors are swirling about Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. It looks like they might be dating, but one report says Jolie’s children are not happy about it. Is there trouble in paradise? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘No TGIF While Angie Dates The Weeknd!’

According to the National Enquirer, Jolie’s free-wheeling relationship with The Weeknd is crushing her kids. They wish she would date her ex-husband and Hackers co-star Jonny Lee Miller. A source says, “Angelina is sensitive to the kids’ feelings but doesn’t try to hide anything from them, so whenever it’s date night they’re well aware — even though Abel hosts Angie at his place 99 percent of the time.”

Booty calls are apparently scheduled whenever Jolie has free time. A source calls the romance with the 31-year-old crooner “creepy and kind of embarrassing to the younger generation.” Her children would rather see her date someone her own age. Meanwhile, The Weeknd is writing songs that seemingly confirm a Jolie hookup. A source concludes, “Angie doesn’t seem bothered by the song, but the kids aren’t exactly warming to Abel.”

Oozing With Disdain For Angelina Jolie

Nearly every time the Enquirer mentions Angelina Jolie in this story, it does so with a potshot. It calls her a “cougar,” “love-hungry,” and “scrawny.” The so-called source saying Jolie should “date someone her own age” sound a lot more like an attack than something her actual children would ever say. You can’t take a story seriously when it clearly has a vendetta against its subject.

How in blazes could this tabloid know what Jolie’s kids think? For all we know, they may be psyched at the chance to have international megastar The Weeknd around. Furthermore, Jolie’s kids range from 20 to 13. They don’t share a single hive mind.

For what it’s worth, it looks like Jolie and Weeknd could actually be a thing, but Jolie and Miller never had a romantic reunion. While she did make time for him in New York City, that seems to be an isolated visit among friends with kids in tow. If you believe Us Weekly, Jolie is The Weeknd’s ultimate muse.

If there’s one thing we do know for sure, it’s that Angelina Jolie always puts her children first. There’s a reason the custody battle with Pitt is still ongoing: Jolie loves her kids and wants what’s best for them. If they universally reviled The Weeknd, then Jolie probably wouldn’t even be seen with him.

There’s Another Problem

If the Enquirer actually did tell accurate Jolie stores, then she’d be dead by now. It has repeatedly announced her death in embarrassing stories. It also called her hopeless and undateable. Jolie also never fled the United States as it promised. This tabloid is as wrong as it gets with its Jolie coverage.

