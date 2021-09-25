Angelina Jolie Dating Billionaires And Boy-Toys Amid Mid-Life Crisis?

Is Angelina Jolie on the prowl for a new man after finalizing her divorce from Brad Pitt? Rumor is she’s been hooking up with “boy-toys” while she hunts for a billionaire beau. Here’s what the tabloids are saying.

Angelina Jolie Making The Weeknd Her ‘Boy-Toy Booty Call’?

Back in July, the Globe reported The Weeknd was pursuing Angelina Jolie after harboring a life-long crush on her. The source explained he was “mesmerized” by Jolie and wanted her to show him the ropes of Hollywood. “He’s begging Angelina to take him under her wing and help him move to the next level as an entertainer, charity worker, philanthropist, and all-around human being,” the insider dished. “He’s hero-worshipped her most of his adult life and thinks she’s the sexiest person on the planet.”

And as for Jolie, she was reportedly eager to take him under her wing. “For Angie’s part, it’s nice to have someone intelligent and who can boost her popularity with her younger fans,” the snitch confided. “Experimentation and variety is what she’s all about these days. She’s embracing her wild streak again.” We took a closer look at Jolie and The Weeknd’s relationship here.

Angeline Jolie Going Through A ‘Midlife Crisis’?

Then, New Idea reported Jolie had become “boy crazy” as she struggled to cope with her divorce from Brad Pitt. The outlet pointed out that Jolie was recently connected to Diplo, leading many to speculate she’s romantically involved with the DJ. But that wasn’t Jolie’s only speculated fling. The magazine also noted that the Maleficent actress had been linked to The Weeknd and her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller, all in a matter of months. “She’s trying to reclaim a part of her youth — it’s a bit of a midlife crisis,” an insider dished. We looked into Jolie’s rumored romances here.

Angelina Jolie Trying To Land Billionaire Boyfriend?

The Globe claimed that Jolie was strapped for cash and desperately trying to date a billionaire. An insider told the tabloid, “Angelina is frantic for cash. She hasn’t banked anywhere near enough to support her lifestyle in the past few years, and she’s also taken an earnings hit from the pandemic.” The magazine explained that she was drawing inspiration from her friend and fellow actress Salma Hayek. Hayek has been married to mogul François-Henri Pinault since 2009.

“Because Salma married a billionaire, she is treated differently than almost any actress Angie has ever worked with,” the source explained. “Now Angie will limit her romantic prospected to high financial achievers going forward — and not be so caught up with looks and superficial career stuff.” We took a deep dive into Jolie’s search for a billionaire husband here.