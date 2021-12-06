Angelina Jolie Allegedly Furious And Bitter Over Salma Hayek Being More Popular Than Her, Anonymous Source Claims

Does Angelina Jolie resent Salma Hayek? One report says the two Eternals star clashed on set over Hayek’s popularity. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jealous Angie’s Eternal Anger!’

According to the Globe, Jolie is only putting on a happy face around Hayek. Privately, she resents her co-star for being more popular than her. “Outwardly, the pair presents this image of being chummy while they promote the movie, but beneath the surface, Angelina’s bitterly envious of Salma’s popularity,” a source says. Hayek has nearly twice as many Instagram followers than Jolie and had a bigger role in Eternals.

The makers of the film sought out Hayek and had her in mind for the role of Ajak, but it was Jolie who sought them out for her role. Jolie’s hatred is so big that she shoved Hayek’s face into a cake on her 55th birthday. “Salma tried to laugh the whole thing off,” a source says, “but I think even Salma was shocked by how forceful Angie was.” The cake incident proves how jealous Jolie really is.

Why Would She Care?

Angelina Jolie is an award-winning actress and philanthropist. She’s earned two Academy Awards: one for Best Supporting Actress and one for her humanitarian work. She’s a mother of six, and her filmography speaks for itself, and her constant tabloid coverage is evidence of her continuing popularity. Why oh why would she care about the number of followers Hayek has on Instagram?

If you’re using Instagram as the only metric, then many Youtubers would be more popular than A-list actors. Emma Stone isn’t even on Instagram, for instance. By the Globe’s logic, every single person on Instagram is more famous than Stone. It’s absurd.

Are Angelina Jolie And Salma Hayek Friends?

The whole cake incident was obviously in good fun. Salma Hayek explained the incident to Kelly Clarkson: “When the cake comes you make a wish, you blow the candle and then you take a bite of the cake and then somebody behind you whacks you in the head and puts your face inside of the cake. It’s very normal in Mexico.”

She’s also called Jolie her “soul sister,” and their children are friends. It’s obvious that these are two friends, not bitter enemies. The tabloid just wants to make Jolie look vain.

Other Bogus Jolie Stories

Back in August, the Globe said Jolie was turning to Hayek for help landing a billionaire boyfriend. That story was bogus, but the fact that it goes unmentioned here is very revealing. We also debunked its story about Jolie starving herself and its report about Jolie being the “neighbor from hell.”

The tabloid despises Jolie and has no issue inventing stories about her. She and Hayek are friends, so this feud is just silly.

