Andie MacDowell Terrified For Daughter Margaret Qualley?

Is Andie MacDowell worried about her daughter, Margaret Qualley? One tabloid claims the Groundhog Day actress fears Hollywood is taking a toll on her daughter. Here’s what we know about the mother-daughter acting duo.

Andie MacDowell Fears Hollywood Is ‘Too Much’ For Margaret Qualley?

This week, Star reports Andie MacDowell isn’t comfortable with Margaret Qualley’s romantic partners. MacDowell and Qualley star in the new Netflix series Maid as a mother and daughter, but the time they spent working together has given MacDowell a closer look at Qualley’s Hollywood lifestyle — and she doesn’t like it. “Andie is over-the-top proud of Margaret,” an inside source dishes.

“But she’s terrified because she hands with a wild crowd and dates bad boys.” Qualley’s exes include Pete Davidson and accused abuser Shia LaBeouf — though “Andie did all she could to convince Margaret to break up with him,” the tipster insists. To make thing worse, Qualley has developed an unhealthy fixation on her weight as she tries to maintain her ballerina-thin frame. “[MacDowell] is just frightened that Hollywood is too much for Margaret to handle!”

Andie MacDowell Trying To Tame ‘Wild-Child’ Margaret Qualley?

The way the tabloid talks about Qualley would have you think she’s a teenager, but that just isn’t the case. Qualley is 27 years old and fully capable of choosing her own romantic partners. Like any parent, we’re sure MacDowell worries about her daughter. But we’re also sure she isn’t too concerned about Qualley’s judgement. While the tabloid clearly has a problem with Qualley, there is simply no evidence to suggest MacDowell believes her daughter is out of control or a “wild-child.”

Besides, MacDowell recently opened up about working with her daughter on Maid and said that Qualley was the one that motivated her to take the role. “Until you do something, people don’t know you can do it,” MacDowell said. “The person that knew I could do it was my daughter.” MacDowell added that she and Qualley “talk about everything. There’s no secrets.” From what we can tell, MacDowell and Qualley share a special bond and are always there to support each other.

The Tabloids On Margaret Qualley

This isn’t the first time we’ve busted a tabloid for spreading false information about Qualley. During her time starring in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the tabloids were convinced she was trying to seduce Leonardo DiCaprio. And more recently, one magazine accused Qualley of stirring up drama for her mother. Obviously, these publications don’t know anything about Qualley and aren’t qualified to talk about her personal life.