Network Gossip Says Anderson Cooper Apparently On The Outs With New CNN Chief

Is Anderson Cooper butting heads with CNN’s new CEO? One tabloid claims the new head honcho is ruffling feathers over at the network. Let’s check in on how veteran reporters like Cooper are handling the shake-up.

Anderson Cooper Getting ‘Sour Taste’ From CEO?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Anderson Cooper isn’t getting along with new CNN CEO Chris Licht. According to the article, both Cooper and Don Lemon are struggling to acquiesce to their new leadership. “Chris is the opposite of Jeff Zucker, the man he replaced at CNN. Jeff would text Anderson and Lemon all the time,” an insider muses. “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with them. He wants to be their boss—and they’re used to being treated like stars, not staff!”

Cooper Angry He Isn’t Being Treated Like A ‘Star’?

This report is absolutely ridiculous. Are we supposed to believe that Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon are complaining to anyone who will listen that the new CEO of CNN doesn’t text them enough? Because that’s just too big of a leap for us to take. From what we can tell, Licht has been a welcome change for the network. And we have absolutely no reason to believe he isn’t getting along with the talent.

Furthermore, CNN isn’t a college frat. It’s a network full of professionals, and we seriously doubt that there’s enough tension over Licht’s arrival to warrant this report. In fact, it’s worth noting that Licht has a bit of history with Anderson Cooper. Licht’s wife, Jenny Blanco, has served as a supervising producer to Cooper for several years. So, it’s even possible that Cooper and Licht already have a good rapport.

And according to a network insider who spoke with Vanity Fair, Licht was a real breath of fresh air. “He’s the best of the names that have been floated,” the source declared. “Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief and views him as a skilled producer who will care deeply about the programming… There was a real worry Discovery would appoint an executive who wouldn’t understand programming and end up being an empty suit. Chris is not that.”

More CNN Drama From The Tabloid

Of course, the National Enquirer has proven in the past that it isn’t capable of peeking behind the curtain at CNN. Earlier this year, the magazine claimed Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon were on the chopping block. Then the outlet reported CNN tried to replace Chris Cuomo with a prominent CBS anchor. The publication also alleged Licht was trying to poach two of MSNBC’s biggest stars. And most recently, the tabloid asserted Brian Stelter feared his job was in danger. Obviously, the Enquirer doesn’t really have any rats in CNN headquarters.

