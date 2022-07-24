Industry Gossip Claims Anderson Cooper Apparently Being Pushed Out By New CNN Boss, Supposedly Warned About Behavior

Anderson Cooper is the face of CNN, but for how much longer? Rumors marinate about him being forced out of the network. Is he really drinking too much and feuding with his boss? It’s hard to imagine the network willfully firing its most well-known anchor. Let’s review some stories and see if there’s anything to them.

Anderson Cooper And Don Lemon: Drinking On The Job

According to the National Enquirer, bosses at CNN were not happy with how Cooper and Don Lemon behaved on New Year’s Eve. The anchors got sloshed in front of the nation. A source said, “The network cannot afford to have its marquee talent look bad on the air.” Another tipster said, “Both Don and Anderson have been warned to clean up their acts or face the consequences!”

RELATED: Heartbreaking News For ‘Today’ Star Al Roker And Wife Deborah Roberts

The appeal of CNN’s New Year’s Eve show is getting to see folks like Lemon and Cooper cut loose on the air. They were doing their jobs exactly as the network wanted them to, so there was nothing to this story.

New Boss Has It Out

Per the Enquirer, new CNN CEO Chris Licht is no fan of Cooper or Lemon. While the previous honcho Jeff Zucker would text them regularly, Licht had no interest in being their friend. An insider explains, “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with them. He wants to be their boss—and they’re used to being treated like stars, not staff!”

Yup, you read that right: supposedly Lemon and Cooper were bitterly complaining because their boss didn’t text them enough. CNN is a professional organization, not a fraternity. This story’s very premise was preposterous. There’s no sign that Licht and Cooper have any beef whatsoever. His wife worked with Cooper for several years, so they may already be friends.

Cooper On The Chopping Block

Once again the Enquirer claimed Cooper was in crisis. Scandal-ridden CNN was looking for a neck to ax because morale had gotten so low. Apparently, Licht wanted to move away from op-eds and go with straight reporting. This made Cooper, a personality, expendable. A source said, “Anderson Cooper is a privileged white, middle-aged man who’s not going to find work at super-woke MSNBC, either.

RELATED: Brian Stelter Allegedly Expecting To Be Fired From CNN, Supposedly On The Outs With Network, Sketchy Insider Says

It’s true that CNN ratings are tanking under Licht, but cutting its most famous anchor would be rather counterproductive. The reasoning, to get more woke, was even flimsier. If Licht wanted to clear house, Cooper would probably be the final person he’d want to fire because he would undeniably be an asset to his next employer. The Enquirer simply has no insight into the inner workings of CNN or Cooper would have been fired by now.

More From Suggest