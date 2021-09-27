‘American Pickers’ Set Is ‘Toxic’ After Frank Fritz Firing, Danielle Colby Next To Leave?

Is the American Pickers crew turning on each other after Frank Fritz‘s exit? One tabloid claims people don’t like the way Mike Wolfe handled his partner’s firing, and Danielle Colby might be the next to go. Here’s what we know.

Feud Explodes Behind The Scenes Of ‘American Pickers’?

Back in July, the History Channel announced that Frank Fritz would not be returning to American Pickers. Fritz used to star alongside Mike Wolfe on the beloved antiquing show, but now that he has left the program, he’s revealing all about their feud behind the scenes. Fritz remarked that he never even received a call from his co-host after he left the show to tend to his health. This week’s edition of Star reports Wolfe was actually the one behind Fritz’s firing. And apparently, the rest of the Pickers crew isn’t happy about it.

Fritz left the show due to back surgery and subsequent addiction issues. Fritz reportedly made a full recovery and checked himself into rehab. The tabloid says that once Fritz sobered up, he wanted to return to his spot on Pickers. But when he got word that he wasn’t wanted back on the show, “he thought that was Mike’s doing,” says an insider. “Mike’s got the power to hire and fire.”

The whole ordeal has soured morale behind the scenes. The source claims the workplace is “toxic” since Wolfe booted Fritz out, and fan favorite Danielle Colby may jump ship if things don’t get resolved. “Working on the show has gotten tedious and egos have taken over,” the tipster dishes. “People are saying Danielle will bail next.”

Mike Wolfe Creating ‘Toxic’ Workplace?

The cat is out of the bag — Wolfe and Fritz aren’t the best of friends. There’s no use in denying that. But Fritz’s firing wasn’t the major scandal that the tabloid makes it out to be. The magazine completely fails to mention that Fritz was gone for nearly two years before the show cut ties with him. There was no evidence to suggest he was coming back, and it’s likely both parties knew this was a possibility. And for a show like Pickers, this was likely a group decision. We doubt Wolfe is just firing people he doesn’t like on the spot. Besides, if he had this power and truly never liked Fritz, why wouldn’t he have done it sooner? The story just doesn’t check out.

But we don’t think Danielle Colby is upset with Wolfe. After the news of Fritz’s firing broke, Colby took to Instagram with a lengthy message showing her total support for Wolfe. The message began, “Out on the road again with my best friend and my big brother whose I support fully and stand behind. Thank you for the last decade of advocacy towards myself and others on set.” She also explained that she wishes Fritz the very best, and she doesn’t appreciate “tabloid rags” spreading misinformation about her and her friends. Obviously, Colby isn’t going anywhere.

The Tabloids On ‘American Pickers’

This isn’t the first misleading tabloid story we’ve covered about the Pickers in recent months. Earlier this month, the Globe claimed Wolfe and Colby’s friendship was causing problems for his new relationship. And then OK! claimed the American Pickers crew was turning on Wolfe. Both of these stories showed a clear disregard for the facts, making it easy to disregard this one as well.