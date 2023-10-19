‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Cools Off In Racy Bikini Snaps On Instagram

The History Channel star bares it all in a photoshoot that was posted on Instagram

Danielle Colby, known for her role on American Pickers, shared very revealing photos on Instagram.

Colby Stuns Fans In Revealing Photos On Instagram

The photos feature the 47-year-old reality star posing topless in a swimming pool.

A camera captured Colby from an upward angle as she floated on her back, one arm raised above her head.

She was also seen donning a pair of crimson stringed bottoms that hung loosely from her hips.

The star of the beloved History Channel show added two distinct blue lines crossing the photo to ensure her privacy. The post candidly invites her followers to join her Patreon for the “complete experience”.

“And we’ll all float on, okay…,” Colby said in the caption before adding: “Click the 2nd link on my linktree in my bio to see the full photo set…”

It’s no secret that the reality star has shared risque content online in the past. In fact, Colby recently deleted another topless photo of her from her Instagram page.

Last Saturday, Colby left her fans dumbfounded with a provocative photograph, featuring the TV personality in an exceptionally revealing pose while soaking in the bathtub.

Once again, the reality star was topless, covering her breasts with her hands. The tattoos covering her chest and arms were on full display.

However, Colby removed the image days after sharing it without an explanation.

Just a month prior, Colby posted yet another revealing photo showing off her bare butt in a thong bikini.

Her caption read: “Happy hump day!

I have been so happy to be home with my family but I am definitely ready to be back in the ocean.”

Moments after the post was made, she updated the caption to say: “Sometimes you just have to grab life by the horns… or butt?”

Will American Pickers Be Making A Return Soon?

The reality star’s online activity comes as American Pickers undergoes a hiatus that has lasted for months.

The popular antique show picked back up in July, and most recently, the show’s host, 59-year-old Mike Wolfe, announced to fans that it would be returning despite the long break.

On social media, Wolfe, 59, shared a photo of a huge glowing fireplace with antlers hanging on the brick wall above and the wooden mantle.

One curious fan took to the comments section to ask when new episodes of the show would finally be released.

“Are we ever going to get a new episode of American Pickers” they asked.

Wolfe was quick to reply: “Yes in December,” leaving fans in anticipation of the new season.

As we can see, Danielle Colby has gotten quite comfortable during the break.

It makes you wonder what how the new season will be once the show makes its grand return.