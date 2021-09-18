‘American Pickers’ Crew Turning On Mike Wolfe After Frank Fritz Firing?

Is the American Pickers crew picking sides in the feud between Mike Wolfe and his former co-star Frank Fritz? One tabloid claims things are getting tense behind the scenes of the beloved History Channel program. Here’s what we know.

‘American Pickers’ Becomes A ‘Hotbed Of Drama’?

A recent edition of OK! reports trouble is brewing behind the scenes of American Pickers. An insider dishes to the tabloid, “The series is getting a lot of attention, and it isn’t because of the artifacts,” adding, “Behind the scenes, it’s a whole different kind of show.” Back in July, Frank Fritz was fired from the show after taking a nearly two-year hiatus due to health reasons. But Fritz recently revealed that his co-star Mike Wolfe never reached out to him during his absence.

Fritz admitted to struggling with alcoholism and entered rehab for treatment during his hiatus. “Frank was in a bad place, but he took responsibility and sought treatment,” the tipster explains. “Once he was sober, Frank was all for coming back, but word is Mike had the final say — and opted to let him go.” But Wolfe’s co-workers aren’t sure that was the right call. “People think he should’ve given his old friend another chance, at the very least. Frank won’t soon forget it either,” the snitch confides.

But Wolfe isn’t letting the drama get him down. Although he’s still wrapped up in his divorce proceedings, he hasn’t been shy about showing off his new girlfriend, Leticia Cline. “It seems inappropriate,” the source attests, “People not only think it was mean-spirited of Mike not to stick up for Frank, but it seems like he’s too wrapped up in his new romance to even care about him. After ten drama-filled years, it’s just not the same show anymore.”

Mike Wolfe Flaunting New Romance?

While the tensions between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are undeniable, we doubt there’s too much drama behind the scenes now that Fritz and the Pickers have parted ways. Fritz was gone for nearly two years before he was officially let go, so we doubt day-to-day for the rest of the crew changed drastically. We have to assume everyone was aware that this was a possibility. And while Fritz made some slights towards Wolfe, Wolfe maintains that he would like to reunite with Fritz one day.

And whatever the nature of Mike Wolfe’s decision, what does his girlfriend have to do with it? It’s a major reach to suggest anyone on the show has an issue with Wolfe dating someone. Is his personal life supposed to stop just because Fritz left the show? Fritz made it clear that he isn’t crazy about Wolfe and the way he does things, but we seriously doubt he was alluding to Wolfe’s new romance with Cline. Those dots just don’t connect.

It’s obvious the tabloid was just taking advantage of recent news about the show. As far as we can tell, no one on the crew has a problem with Wolfe. In fact, Wolfe’s fellow picker, Danielle Colby, took to Instagram to express her overwhelming support for Wolfe and the decision to part ways with Fritz. At least we can say for certain that someone is on Wolfe’s side.

The Tabloid On Famous Feuds

We’ve busted OK! before for milking drama out of alleged “feuds.” A few years ago, the magazine claimed Charlize Theron was feuding with Vin Diesel. Then the outlet alleged Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone weren’t friends anymore. And most recently, the magazine insisted all of country music had it out for Gwen Stefani. Obviously, OK! isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to these kinds of stories.