‘American Pickers’ Allegedly Struggling After Nearly 35% Drop In Ratings After Host Firing, Anonymous Insider Says

Is American Pickers on the verge of cancellation? The A&E series seems to have fallen in viewership after Frank Fritz was removed from the show, leaving Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie, as the faces of the program. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Pink-Slipped Picker Fred Gets Last Laugh’

According to the National Enquirer, the ratings for American pickers haven’t been doing well since Frank Fritz’s firing. Fritz’s final episode drew in 1.2 million viewers, the outlet notes, while only 830,000 viewers tuned in for its March 23 episode with the Wolfe brothers. After multiple surgeries and a stint in rehab, Fritz ended up announcing that he’d no longer be appearing in the show, sparking some of the messiest co-star drama on TV.

The sliding ratings apparently please Fritz, a source says. “He’s telling anyone who’ll listen that they’re getting their just rewards now.” The insider argues that he loves seeing his old friends spiral without him. The snitch concludes, “This is the viewers’ way of saying the show’s just not the same without Fred!”

Notice That Title?

Big letters at the top of this story say “Fred Gets Last Laugh.” The final sentence from a so-called source calls him Fred as well. His name is Frank, not Fred. How are we supposed to trust what this source says when it literally doesn’t even know the man’s name. Typos happen, but it’s very hard to trust a story when such an important detail gets ignored—especially given that the article calls him Fred five times.

There are two parts to this story. It’s true that ratings are down without Frank Fritz. The Enquirer unfairly compares his finale episode to a random weekly episode, but it doesn’t matter all that much. Ratings have been down all season for American Pickers, and have sunk below 1 million. It’s harder to believe that Fritz loves seeing the series fail as he’s got more pressing things to worry about. Fritz seems to be behind on his taxes and reportedly owes thousands to the government. Unfortunately, Fritz also lost six figures in a failed relationship a few years ago, so money woes have stalked him for some time.

Even though there’s real bad blood between Fritz and his old co-star Mike Wolfe, he has not been sounding off on American Pickers in a while. There’s nothing stopping him from publicly slamming the show, so there’s no evidence to back this story.

What’s Going On With ‘American Pickers’?

The trouble on American Pickers is music to the ears of tabloids. OK! claimed the crew was turning on Mike Wolfe, yet the season was filmed without a hitch. The Globe announced Wolfe’s relationship was getting sabotaged by Danielle Colby, but she’s a close friend. It’s surprising to see such a long-running series suddenly lead to so much drama, but here we are. Here’s hoping Fritz is welcomed back to the show for the sake of the fans.

