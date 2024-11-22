‘American Idol’ Alum Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison Following Fatal DUI Crash

Caleb Kennedy, a former American Idol star, was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing a fatal car crash in 2022 while intoxicated.

According to the Greenville News, 20-year-old Kennedy pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge of driving under the influence. Initially, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $25,100. However, this was later reduced to eight years and a $15,100 fine.

Of the eight-year sentence, three years will be served under home detention, with credit given for the nearly three years already served since his arrest. Kennedy will also be subject to five years of probation and must attend counseling for mental health and substance abuse.

The victim’s family reportedly hoped for Kennedy to receive the full 25-year sentence. However, the singer’s attorney, Greenville, SC-based lawyer Ryan Beasley, deemed the sentencing fair.

“He’s got no record, and he was a minor when this happened,” Beasley explained to the local outlet. “This wasn’t such an egregious act that you see most of the time, where people were drinking and driving, then they hit somebody at night or going the wrong way down the road.”

The ‘American Idol’ Alum’s Attorney Hopes the Sentencing Will Help the Victim’s Family Start ‘The Healing Process’

“A very good person died, and I feel so bad for the Parris family,” Beasley added regarding victim Larry Duance Parris. “Caleb’s very remorseful, and his heartfelt sympathies are extended to the Parris family. This sentencing starts the healing process for everybody involved in this situation.”

According to warrants obtained by the Greenville News, on February 8, 2022, Kennedy drove under the influence of marijuana after using a vape pen on his way to meet his girlfriend in South Carolina. While driving his Ford F-150 truck, he veered onto a private driveway. He then struck 54-year-old Parris, who was talking on the phone.

Parris was hit and forced into a building by Kennedy’s pickup truck. Despite being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Kennedy, then 17 years old, was arrested and charged with DUI on the same day.

Of course, Idol fans know the musician had a controversial history even before the tragic crash. He was a top-five finalist on Season 19 of the ABC singing competition. However, in 2021, he left the show after a Snapchat post surfaced showing him sitting next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.