american-airlines-passengers-duct-tape-man-who-tried-to-open-plane-door-mid-flight

Duct tape can fix anything! Passengers on an American Airlines flight restrained a man with duct tape after he tried to open a cabin door.

According to a police report obtained by local ABC affiliate station WFAA, a Canadian passenger on Flight 1915 stood up and informed a flight attendant that he needed to disembark the plane.

He reportedly said “he needed to exit the plane immediately.”

The flight attendant informed authorities that the passenger’s voice grew louder, and he became increasingly agitated. She called the rear flight attendant to request additional personnel at the front.

A 79-Year-Old Flight Attendant Was All That Stood Between the Enraged Passenger and the Cabin Door

The report states that when the crew member told him it wasn’t possible, he got louder and angrier and then tried to push past the 79-year-old flight attendant to reach the cabin door. However, she stood firm, blocking the enraged passenger. She also signaled to nearby passengers that she may need help.

According to the document, the flight attendant successfully blocked him. Three passengers promptly jumped up to help restrain the unruly passenger. According to the report, the three fellow passengers assisted the flight attendant by subduing the man and securing his legs and wrists with duct tape.

Fellow passengers restrained the individual with duct tape at the wrists and ankles. After landing in Texas, airport police took the person into custody for a mental evaluation. (Photo by COOPER NEILL/AFP via Getty Images)

The plane later touched down at Dallas-Fort Worth around 10 a.m.

The Rampaging Airline Passenger Bound by Duct Tape Was Taken For Mental Evaluation

Reports indicate that the flight attendant sustained injuries to the wrist and neck during the altercation and was subsequently hospitalized. However, she has since been discharged.

Meanwhile, the unruly passenger was taken for a mental evaluation.

“American Airlines flight 1915 with service from Milwaukee (MKE) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) was met by law enforcement upon arrival at DFW due to a disruptive customer,” a spokesperson for the airline told The New York Post.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we thank our team members and customers for managing a difficult situation,” they added.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed so far.