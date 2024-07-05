American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Urinates, Exposes Himself

In part of a string of recent events, another airplane incident has occurred. This time it features a lewd passenger on a flight who was later taken into custody.

The aircraft was headed to Chicago from New Hampshire. Then passenger Neil McCarthy exposed himself, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Airplane Land Amid Lewd Passenger Incident on Flight

“Neil McCarthy, 25, of Oregon, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. In connection with the alleged incident on July 3, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. He was released on his own recognizance. After making an initial appearance in court that day, per the release,” PEOPLE wrote.

“In a statement to PEOPLE, American Airlines said American Eagle flight 3921, operated by Envoy Air, was traveling from Chicago to Manchester, N.H. When it made the emergency landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport “due to a disruptive customer.”

McCarthy was as transparent as he could be before his arrest. Informing authorities of his drink of choice.

“McCarthy allegedly told police during questioning that he enjoys drinking “Jack and Cokes.” And had multiple before boarding his flight in Portland, Ore. And then several more during his layover in Chicago, the complaint states.,” the Outlet added.

Pilot Averts Plane Disaster

Another wild plane incident involving a pilot has occurred in June. This time in Portland, Oregon. And just like many of the other recent airplane incidents, it was a close call. And thus going viral on social media.

The pilot of the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on the Columbia River. This was due to the engine on his small plane malfunctioning. It occurred as the plane was approaching the Troutdale Airport on June 24.

The pilot, Rick Boettcher, boasts more than 25 years of experience. So luckily he escaped the incident unscathed after the crash landing on Monday afternoon.

After escaping the aircraft, Boettcher was forced to swim to safety. He was then picked up by first responders and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.