American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bathroom ‘Maintenance Issue’

Someone’s case of bubble gut forced an American Airlines flight to Spain to make an emergency landing when the bathroom started overflowing.

Officials reported that a plane was compelled to make an emergency landing in New York City on Wednesday after the bathroom began to overflow. The flight had just departed from Dallas when the lavatory issue arose, according to the FAA.

The plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport at approximately 10:30 p.m. American Airlines confirmed that the “maintenance issue” pertained to the bathroom sinks and provided passengers with overnight travel accommodations while they awaited a replacement aircraft to continue their international journey.

An American Airlines spokesperson accessed the smelly airborne debacle. “The aircraft landed normally and is scheduled to re-depart [Thursday] evening on a new aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said in a statement, per the NY Post.

No reports of whether a passenger or staff is responsible for the American Airlines bathroom dirty deed. However, reportedly, whoever smelt it, dealt it.

The American Airlines Bathroom Debacle Follows Another Recent Bubblegut Induced Emergency Landing

Digestive issues also recently sidelined a Delta flight.

In July, a Delta Air Lines flight traveling from Detroit to Amsterdam was forced to make an unscheduled stop at John F. Kennedy Airport after several passengers became ill.

A spokesperson for Delta informed The Daily Mail that passengers were served spoiled food.

“Delta flight 136 was traveling from Detroit, Michigan to The Netherlands when it was diverted to JFK Airport early this morning after it was discovered that a portion of the in-flight meal service had been spoiled,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

It’s not clear if the meal was fish or not. However, the safe bet is always the chicken option.

“This is not the service Delta is known for. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” the spokesperson added.

Upon landing, medics greeted the aircraft and provided assistance to nearly 25 passengers and crew members.

“There were 24 aided cases upon landing,” a Port Authority spokesperson explained. “Including 10 members of the flight crew and 14 passengers, all of whom declined to receive medical attention.”

After disembarking from the flight, passengers were given hotel accommodations and rebooked on a subsequent flight to their destination.