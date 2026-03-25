‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Arrested on DWI Charge

America’s Got Talent standout Jourdan Blue was arrested over the weekend and was charged with suspicion of DWI.

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According to arrest records obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Blue was taken into police custody on Saturday by the Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana. Besides the DWI, other charges include driving on a suspended license, careless operation, and having an open container in his vehicle.

He was released hours after his arrest.

Dubbed the “Bourbon Street Soul Singer,” Blue made his mark on America’s Got Talent during the show’s season 20 last year. He earned the Golden Buzzer from judge Howie Mandel after performing his cover of The Script’s “Breakeven.”

He finished the season in third place.

The Singer Previously Opened Up About His Struggles With Addiction and Homelessness

During a 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Blue reflected on his past struggles with addiction and homelessness.

“There was one night when I was in a really dark place and made some bad decisions,” he explained. “I ended up overdosing. The people around me got scared and left. The next day, some of them came back and said, ‘Jourdan, you were dead.’ It was a miracle.”

Blue then pointed out that the situation put everything into perspective. “It wasn’t intentional, but I realized my whole life could have been gone from one dumb decision,” he noted. “I quit cold turkey — stopped everything. It was hard, but the reward was so much bigger than the struggle.”

Regarding what he wanted to achieve by being on America’s Got Talent, Blue shared, “Performing on that stage isn’t just about me; it’s about showing my son that no matter how dark or dangerous things get, you can come through it and create something beautiful. That’s the message I hope he carries with him, and the one I’m living every day.”

Blue also spoke about using social media to get more traction for his music.

“I realized that on TikTok, I could reach thousands of people I’d never meet in person,” he added. “It helped me refine my craft, build confidence, and connect with an audience in ways I hadn’t imagined.”