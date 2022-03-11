Amal Clooney Allegedly Told An Actress To Keep Her Hands Off George Last Year, Anonymous Source Said

Is Amal Clooney still jealous of George Clooney’s co-star? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Amal warning an actress to stay away from her man. Let’s check back in on that story to see how it shook out.

No Touching In Bali, Says Amal

Amal was not happy to see George accept a role with his close friend and Ocean’s Twelve co-star Julia Roberts. He was urging his wife to stay home while the two shot Ticket to Paradise in Bali. A source told Woman’s Day, “George doesn’t want Amal to come along because he doesn’t want his wife and kids traveling in a global pandemic… but Amal suspects there might be more than just fatherly concern to this decision.”

Amal was apparently wary of allowing Roberts close to her husband. She was privately hoping to end 2021 with a new baby, but George’s absence would make that much harder.

Of course, in reality, Roberts and Amal are friends, and Roberts is happily married to Danny Moder. Gossip Cop pointed out how these two healthy marriages were stable, so there was no cause for any concern. The casting announcement had just come out as well, so the story was premature to boot. Throw in Amal’s reticence to have more children, and you have a recipe for a totally false story.

Where Are They Now?

Neither the Clooneys nor Julia Roberts broke up last year, so clearly, nothing untoward happened. Amal also didn’t get pregnant, but that was never in the cards. A cursory glance at Roberts’ Instagram page exposes just how silly this whole thing was to begin with.

As for Ticket To Paradise, shooting didn’t go totally smoothly. Unfortunately for Roberts, production was halted for months due to COVID-19. Its release date was subsequently pushed back a month. The movie is scheduled for release on October 21, so we have a charming press tour with Roberts and Clooney to look forward to.

And That’s Not The Worst Of It

This wasn’t the first time Woman’s Day tried to drive a Roberts-sized wedge in the Clooney’s marriage. In 2020, it claimed George was in love with Julia Roberts and was leaning on her during a rough patch. It turns out men and women can be friends, so that was utter hogwash.

After this story came out, it tried targeting Roberts and Moder directly. It reported the two had reached a crisis point. Yeah, that wasn’t true either. Woman’s Day has no insight into any of these stars lives, or else it would know better than to publish these inane stories.

