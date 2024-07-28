alleged-russian-spy-arrested-after-drunken-rant-about-sabotaging-olympics

A former Russian reality TV chef has been accused of being a spy after he ranted about sabotaging the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Authorities arrested Kirill Gryaznov at his Paris flat on Sunday, July 28, after multiple European intelligence agencies accused him of being a spy for Russia. French police stated they discovered “diplomatic material” linking him to Russia’s domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB). This was after authorities went through his flat at the French Interior Ministry’s request.

Authorities also reported that agents discovered evidence of a “large-scale project” that pointed to Gryaznov as being a spy preparing for “pro-Russian operations to destabilize Paris during the Olympics.”

It was further reported that several European intelligence agencies had been tracking Gryaznov since May. The alleged Russian spy had traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, and was traveling back to Paris. However, he was detained and banned from boarding his flight for being intoxicated.

He was able to get another flight to Paris from Bulgaria. He stopped at a restaurant where he called his “intelligence handlers in Moscow” to get him the flight ticket. The alleged spy then drunkenly bragged on the phone with his Russian handler about his spy efforts. He also said the “French are going to have an opening ceremony like no other,” referring to the Olympics.

Witnesses to the drunken conversation also stated that Gryaznov had shown his FSB identification. He even allegedly claimed he had a “special mission” to disrupt the Olympics.

Gryaznov was charged with “intelligence with a foreign power to incite hostilities in France” on Tuesday, Aug. 1. He is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Alleged Spy Caught as Russian Team is Banned From Participating in the Olympics

The spy incident occurred as the Russian team continues to be banned from participating in the Olympics.

According to CBS News, the Russian Olympic Team was banned from the 2020 Tokoyo Summer Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. This was after the World Doping Agency voted to do so, accusing Russian athletes of taking illegal performance-enhancing drugs.

The World Anti-Doping Agency notably identified more than 1,000 individuals linked to a Russian state-sponsored doping scheme between 2011 and 2014.

After Russia invaded Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, the International Olympic Committee (ICO) Executive Board stated the invasion was a “blatant violation” of the Olympic Truce and the Olympic Charter.

It was decided that the Russian Olympic Team was banned from participating in the Olympics. Belarus’ Olympic Team was also banned due to the country being allied with Russia.

However, while the teams are banned, the IOC has allowed athletes from either country to participate as individuals. No flag, anthems, or other national symbols would be displayed at international sports events. This team is referred to as “AIN.”

Per the IOC guidelines, “Qualified athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will be entered as, and compete as, Individual Neutral Athletes.”