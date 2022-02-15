Alex Rodriguez Apparently Hoping Jennifer Lopez Will Take Him Back After Face-To-Face Meeting, Gossip Says

Is Alex Rodriguez trying to win Jennifer Lopez back? One tabloid claims Rodriguez hasn’t gotten over his ex-fiancee, and he’s using their business ties to stay close to her. Let’s check in on famous exes.

Alex Rodriguez ‘Still Hot’ For Jennifer Lopez?

This week, OK! reports Alex Rodriguez can’t quite let go of Jennifer Lopez. While the form MLB star seems to be living his best life following his split from Lopez, sources say he can’t help but hold out hope that they’ll find their way back to each other. And as Rodriguez and Lopez continue to untangle their business ties, they still see each other pretty frequently. It “gives him a chance to reminisce with her,” an insider notes. “They’re mainly going through their respective lawyers, but they’ve had some one-on-one talks, and Alex always makes a point to compliment Jen.”

But Lopez isn’t falling for Rodriguez’s charms since things are heating up between her and Ben Affleck. “Jen is civil to Alex, but she’d prefer to stick to business and sort out the financial stuff as soon as possible,” the tipster explains. “She doesn’t want to be enemies, but she’s not looking for a deep friendship either.” But Rodriguez isn’t ready to throw in the towel. “He believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” the snitch concludes.

Alex Rodriguez Carrying A Torch For His Ex?

We aren’t buying this story. First of all, Alex Rodriguez seems to be moving on from Jennifer Lopez just fine. His Instagram page shows him living large, tending to his businesses, and focusing on his family. Furthermore, it looks like he’s breaking back onto the dating scene as well. After photos surfaced on Rodriguez out with fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett, sources told Page Six that “A-Rod is single and enjoying life.” So, it really doesn’t look like he’s trying to win Lopez back.

Furthermore, we doubt he’s letting any residual feelings for Lopez complicate his business ventures. The entrepreneur has amassed a fortune with his finance savvy. The athlete recently finished guest-teaching at Stanford Business School.

Rodriguez even just appeared on a finance podcast to talk about his investing strategy. If we can expect anything from Rodriguez in a business setting, it would surely be professionalism.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez

This wouldn’t be the first time OK! got it wrong about Jennifer Lopez’s love life. Last summer, the outlet reported Rodriguez was publicly “dissing” Lopez to try and “reel in ladies.” Then the magazine claimed Lopez was annoying Ben Affleck by making him FaceTime her “every night before bed.” And more recently, the publication alleged Lopez was paranoid that Affleck was planning to break up with her. Clearly, OK! isn’t the most reliable source when it comes to Lopez.

More Stories From Suggest

Other Kardashian Boyfriends Allegedly Jealous Of Pete Davidson Getting The Spotlight, Gossip Says

Does Josh Groban Have A Wife? Here’s The Skinny On His Relationships

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has A New Celebrity ‘Secret Lover,’ And She’s His Neighbor

Why One Report Says There Are ‘New Fears’ For Ben Affleck’s Sobriety In Jennifer Lopez Relationship