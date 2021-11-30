Alex Rodriguez Allegedly Trying To Make Jennifer Lopez Jealous By Dating Demi Moore, Sketchy Source Says

Are Alex Rodriguez and Demi Moore dating? One report says the former Seattle Mariner is dating Moore in a bid to make Jennifer Lopez jealous. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘A-Rod Touches Bases With Demi!’

According to the National Enquirer, Rodriguez wants to turn heads away from Lopez. To do this, he’s set his eyes on Demi Moore. An insider explains, “He wants someone who could thrust him back in the spotlight, which he can’t do on his own.” Rodriguez has nursed a crush on Moore for years.

“He thinks she’s still incredibly sexy and has long fantasized about dating her,” an insider says. The two were spotted in 2012 getting dinner together, where there may have been a spark. Sadly for Rodriguez, Moore is happy being single. An insider concludes, “Even if she did want to date again, she’s not interested in a guy who’s all about the show and, worse, has been labeled a cheater!”

What We Know About Alex Rodriguez’s Love Life

This story is arranged to make it look like Rodriguez and Moore are already dating. The headline blares “A-Rod touches bases with Demi!’ in enormous letters, but the story backtracks very quickly.

Rodriguez and Moore did get dinner in 2012. She was in the midst of her separation from Ashton Kutcher while Rodriguez was dating WWE superstar Torrie Wilson. It wasn’t even a date, but you have to respect the Enquirer’s very long memory. The two haven’t publicly interacted since the meeting, so this story doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Ironically, this story’s mere existence is proof that Rodriguez can get headlines without Lopez. The media still buzzes around the baseball legend, and his commentary jobs will keep him in the public eye. He’s on the MLB hall of fame ballot for the first time this year as well, so he’s not going anywhere.

Other Rodriguez Stories

This tabloid called Rodriguez a cheater in 2017, years before he actually strayed. It christened him a Lopez stalker over the summer, but he was just minding his own business. It also claimed he was desperate for a rebound, yet he’s still single months after the breakup. The Enquirer has proven yet again that it cannot be trusted with Rodriguez-based stories.

As for Moore, this outlet attacked her appearance just a few months ago, claiming she was unrecognizable due to plastic surgery. It also reported that she was starving herself for roles. This coverage is even more disgraceful than the Rodriguez coverage. These two got dinner once almost 10 years ago, but that’s hardly proof that they may date now.