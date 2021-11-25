Alec Baldwin’s Marriage Allegedly Strained And On The Brink, Suspicious Insider Claims

Alec Baldwin is still reeling over the horrible accidental killing of Haluyna Hutchins. One report says he and Hilaria Baldwin are feeling the strain over his grieving. Is his marriage about to end? Gossip Cop investigates.

Alec Baldwin’s Relationship ‘Showing the Strain’

According to Star, Baldwin is struggling in private over the accidental killing of Hutchins, and it’s starting to get on hurt his family. A source says Alec and Hilaria “are trying to put on a brave face,” but “it hasn’t been easy, and they’ve started to take it out on each other.”

As Alec struggles to pull himself together, Hilaira struggles to parent her children. She wrote on Instagram, “Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.” A source concludes, “This is by far the biggest test their marriage has faced.”

Stating The Obvious

The lion’s share of this story is spent either listing the tragic details of what happened on set that day or stating the painfully obvious. Of course parenting in the midst of tragedy and a media circus would be difficult. Even still, Star felt the need to cut Hilaria off. Just after the quote, she wrote, “Today, we rallied to give them a holiday.” The post features photos of the whole family, Alec included, in costume.

The tabloid deliberately doesn’t mention these details it would clash with its bogus narrative. The Baldwins are definitely struggling — who wouldn’t — but they’re getting through this together. They just adopted a cat as well. Hilaria has publicly backed her husband amid everything, just like he stood by her during her far less severe Spanish scandal.

Gossip Cop sees this story for what it is: a vulturous attempt to capitalize on the death of Hutchins. There’s no evidence to back this claim up other than the dreadfully obvious. Star should be ashamed of itself.

More Of The Same

Star is in the business of misery. It regularly invents stories to capitalize on heartache. It claimed Bill Clinton was speaking out about Jeffrey Epstein and his place in that very real pedophilia scandal, but Clinton hasn’t said a word. Just last week it used Queen Elizabeth’s ailing health as proof that the palace is in chaos. There are rules to keep the palace running whenever Elizabeth passes.

This isn’t the first story we’ve seen attacking Baldwin over the killing. Sister magazine the National Enquirer recently published a story about him lying to the press after consulting a “voice stress analyst.” Needless to say, someone who wasn’t on the set of Rust cannot be considered a valid source. Alec is clearly leaning on his family to help him through this, regardless of what this disgraceful tabloid has to say.