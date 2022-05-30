Alec Baldwin Allegedly Battled Hilaria Over Their $60M Prenup Last Year, Dubious Rumor Said

Did Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin wrestle over their prenup? Last year, a rumor made the rounds concerning an imminent Baldwin divorce. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

The Baldwins’ ‘60 Million Prenup’

Per In Touch, Alec and Hilaria were thinking of changing their prenup over reports of Hilaira faking her Spanish accent. Alec apparently wasn’t happy about the news. An insider said, “If she lied to him, too…it could mean the end of their marriage and a battle over their $60 million prenup.” Hilaria came under fire when a TikTok post seemingly proved she was lying about her Spanish heritage and seemingly pretended not to know what the English word for cucumber was.

As we pointed out at the time, this story relied on the idea that Alec was duped along with the public. This is not true. Alec fiercely defended Hilaria throughout the controversy. This was hardly the first time a tabloid claimed the Baldwins’ marriage would end over something trivial. The Baldwins had just welcomed their sixth baby when this story came out, so all was well.

Did Alec Baldwin Get Divorced?

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are still married, so this story was bogus, to begin with. Gossip Cop supposes it’s possible they did reconfigure their prenup, but that’s only something they and their lawyer would know for sure. The last year has proven traumatic for the family.

On October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and killed accidentally on the set of Alec’s film Rust. Early reports indicated Alec had pulled the trigger, something he now unequivocally denies. The tragedy has engulfed Alec’s entire life. Throughout the whole thing, Hilaria has stood by his side. The fissure in severity between the Rust shooting and the Spanish scandal could not be wider, but they prove the Baldwins are still devoted to one another.

In fact, the two are having another baby. Hilaria is pregnant with the couple’s seventh child. Their future is together as their family continues to grow.

Divorce Gossip Still Abound

Rumors of a Baldwin divorce have only been exacerbated since Hutchins’ tragic death. Star claimed the marriage was strained by Alec’s incident. Meanwhile, the National Enquirer cited a voice stress analyst to prove Baldwin was lying about his role in the shooting. A story this big means there are inevitably going to be absurd threads like these with no veracity behind them. Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story for Alec and Hilaria are still very happy together.

