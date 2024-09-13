alaska-airlines-plane-blows-out-tires-while-aborting-takeoff-to-avoid-tarmac-collision

An Alaska Airlines flight narrowly avoided a collision with another aircraft, causing blown tires as the pilot hit the brakes.

On Thursday at around 9:15 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, Alaska Airlines Flight 369 had a tire blowout while trying to avoid crashing into a Southwest Airlines Flight 2029 on the runway.

According to Reuters, the Alaska Airlines plane was traveling at 120 mph when the pilot engaged the brakes. The airline confirmed that the flight had received clearance from air traffic control.

As the 737 Max 9 taxied and began to accelerate, the pilots of the Alaska Airlines aircraft quickly aborted their takeoff when they saw a Southwest Airlines plane on the same runway.

According to the FAA, the Southwest Airlines plane, which was scheduled to fly to Jacksonville, Florida, had received clearance from air traffic control to cross the runway.

An Investigation is Underway Following the Near Collision Which Resulted in Blown Tires

Federal officials have announced that the alarming close call is currently under investigation.

“We are clearly very concerned about this [incident] and others we are investigating,” NTSB Chairman Jennifer Homendy said during a briefing.

She also brought up new technology that was supposed to be implemented at Nashville International Airport last July.

In July, the FAA announced plans to install new runway safety technology at four airports nationwide. Among those selected for this initiative is Nashville International Airport.

FAA officials refrained from commenting on whether the technology was in use during Thursday’s near-miss incident. Known as the Surface Awareness Initiative, this technology aims to “reduce the risk of runway incursions.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker explained the new tech back in April.

“This cost-effective technology provides controllers with timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicles on the entire airfield in all weather conditions,” Whitaker detailed at the time.

Chairman Homendy expressed uncertainty about whether SAI was in use. However, she emphasized to the press that it was a key focus of her investigation.

“Was it online on that runway? Did warnings go off?”, she wondered aloud.

Both Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines have pledged to cooperate fully with investigations conducted by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Meanwhile, the 176 passengers and six crew members aboard the Alaska Airlines flight were transferred to another aircraft after theirs was grounded.