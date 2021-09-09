Alan Arkin’s Friends Fear For His Health As He ‘Fades Away’?

Are Alan Arkin‘s friends fearing for his health? One tabloid claims the legendary actor is “fading away” from Hollywood. Here’s what we know.

Alan Arkin’s Friends Fearing For His Wellbeing?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Alan Arkin has mysteriously disappeared from Hollywood since dropping out of the third and final season of The Kominsky Method. According to the report, Arkin’s sudden exit from the business has friends worried for his health. An inside source dished, “Alan told pals the strain of doing a series — especially with the added anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic — had become too much for him.”

The outlet notes that Arkin, 87, admitted that the stress of the business hasn’t been good for him. “The less work I get, the better my health. The stress in the marketplace is enormous, and my system has a fast reaction. I can’t deal with stress anymore,” Arkin said in a recent interview. Despite the 55 years he’s put into the business, the outlet says Arkin is done putting his health in jeopardy.

Arkin’s co-star, Michael Douglas, admitted he was shocked by his co-star’s departure. “I don’t know the exact full story, but it’s tough, you know,” Douglas said. But sources say Arkin is stern in his decision. “Alan just said enough is enough. He didn’t want to destroy his health,” the insider reveals. “Alan wants to make sure he spends his final days healthy and happy and with the woman he loves.”

Alan Arkin ‘Can’t Deal With Stress Anymore’?

Here’s the thing: The tabloid isn’t totally wrong. Arkin has been extremely transparent about his reasons for leaving. This tabloid’s “insider” doesn’t actually reveal anything that isn’t already public knowledge.

Arkin even said in an interview, “I’m like a horse going down the trail. Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it anymore. I should probably get over it.” While the magazine pretends to have the inside scoop on what’s really going on with Arkin, real fans of the actor won’t learn anything new from the article.

But it is strange that the magazine says Arkin is in his last days. All Arkin has said about his health is that stress isn’t good for him and he’s trying his best to avoid it. We don’t know his medical history, and that’s none of ours or the tabloid’s business.

That being said, it’s both premature and disrespectful to pretend Arkin has just announced he’s dying. Just because he’s ready to retire doesn’t mean his life is over. It’s obvious this tabloid wasn’t talking to any “pals” of Arkin’s, and fans of the actor should look elsewhere for updates on his health.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

This is far from the first time we’ve busted the National Enquirer for publishing a misleading story about a celebrity’s health. Earlier this year the outlet claimed Chevy Chase only had six months to live. Then the tabloid alleged Garth Brooks was headed for a “death sentence” because of his diet. And more recently, the magazine even reported Alan Alda’s appearance had people worried for his health. Obviously, the Enquirer can’t be trusted to report on Alans or celebrities’ health.