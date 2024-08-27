Airplane Passenger Slammed for Making Sourdough Bread Mid-Flight: ‘Enjoy Your Germ Bread’

For most travelers, their airplane entertainment may consist of watching their favorite movie on their iPad. Or perhaps listening to their favorite music playlist. But recently, one airplane passenger took it to the next level.

Social media influencer Maria Baradell has amassed more than 30,000 followers on Instagram because of her baking skills. But in her most recent video, she took her talents airborne, baking a loaf of sourdough bread on a recent flight.

Airplane Passenger Slammed for Making Sourdough Bread Mid-Flight

“For her latest video, Baradell decided to take her cooking tutorials to new heights. And whip up a loaf of sourdough from scratch while flying to Spain,” the New York Post writes.

“The accompanying footage shows her mixing water, flour, and salt in a bowl on her tray table. She then proceeds to knead the dough. And mold it into shape, essentially treating the plane like a prep kitchen at 30,000 feet.”

Social Media Slams “Inconsiderate” Airplane Baker

Baradell’s reasoning for making the in-flight loaf was that she wanted to surprise her sister with the bread when she landed. But her followers were not interested in her explanation.

Instead, Baradell was promptly slammed by several of her followers. They all pointed out the selfish nature of her decisions.

“This is inconsiderate for all the people on the plane allergic to wheat and/or gluten,” one user wrote. “If I was sat next to you, I would ask for a new seat immediately and a full refund because it would make me sick for several weeks to just inhale the flour. Please be more considerate next time.”

“Looks really cute but please don’t do it in planes. It’s a really closed place and a celiac could suffer an intoxication. The flour can easily ‘fly’ and spread,” another added.

The influencer did however show remorse for her actions. She noted that she had seen another user make pasta aboard their flight and she wanted to put her own spin on it. She also thanked her followers for their feedback.

“I was trying to be creative after I saw another creator making pasta in-flight. But thanks to your comments I learned this was not a great idea,” she wrote.

“I am very thankful for the people who shared their feedback in a kind way, but it’s ok if you want to hate on it, I had good intentions.”