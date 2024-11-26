‘Airplane!’ & ‘Naked Gun’ Creator Jim Abrahams Dead at 80

Jim Abrahams, known for directing and writing iconic spoof comedies such as Airplane!, Hot Shots!, and the Naked Gun series, has died.

Videos by Suggest

His son Joseph confirmed he passed today, per Variety. No cause of death was given at this time. Abrahams was 80.

Together with his childhood friends Jerry and David Zucker, Abrahams formed the filmmaking trio Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker (ZAZ). The trio sent the spoof genre into the mainstream in the 1980s.

National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson paid tribute to Abrams.

“Jim Abrahams redefined the boundaries of humor through groundbreaking works like ‘Airplane!’ and ‘The Naked Gun’ series. Together with Jerry and David Zucker, he transformed satire into an art form, inspiring generations of comedians and filmmakers and leaving an indelible mark on the world of comedy,” Gunderson said, per Variety.

In 1971, while attending the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Abrahams and the Zucker brothers established the Kentucky Fried Theater.

This led to their film debut with the indie sketch comedy The Kentucky Fried Movie in 1977. Abrahams penned the script, and the film was directed by John Landis. A year later, Landis was chosen to direct Animal House.

Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker do press for ‘Top Secret’ circa 1984. (Photo by MYCHELE DANIAU/AFP via Getty Images)



Meanwhile, ZAZ followed up with Airplane! in 1980, Top Secret! in 1984, and Ruthless People in 1986.

Jim Abrahams and the Zucker Brothers Find Their Leading Man…

Of course, spoof fans know Airplane! marked Leslie Nielsen’s debut in comedy.

This slapstick film highlighted his talent for deadpan humor, transitioning him from a dramatic star to a comedic icon. The Zuckers and Abrahams soon found Nielsen as their favored actor.

The ABC series Police Squad! featured Nielsen as Detective Frank Drebin, parodying the police procedural genre.

Though short-lived, the series led to the creation of the Naked Gun comedy films, including The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991), and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994).

Paramount is set to release a sequel in 2025 featuring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. The film will be directed by Akiva Schaffer with a storyline crafted by Seth MacFarlane.

Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker pictured in 2009. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

However, Abrahams’ success wasn’t limited to collaborations with the Zuckers. He directed several notable films: Big Business (1988), starring Bette Midler and Lily Tomlin; Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael (1990), featuring Winona Ryder and Jeff Daniels; the Top Gun parody Hot Shots! (1991) with Charlie Sheen, followed by its 1993 sequel spoofing Rambo II and the Godfather parody Mafia! in 1998.

Abrahams received his final writing credit with Scary Movie 4 in 2006.

He leaves behind his wife, Nancy Cocuzzo, his daughter Jamie, his sons Joseph and Charlie, and his grandchildren Caleb, James, and Isaac.