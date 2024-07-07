airline-passenger-lodged-above-overhead-bin-after-boeing-plane-hits-severe-turbulence

During turbulence on a Boeing plane, a passenger took “overhead storage” to a whole new level by getting stuck above an overhead bin.

Airline passengers bound for Uruguay experienced a frightening ordeal when a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by Air Europa encountered severe turbulence on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo last Monday.

The turbulence resulted in dozens of injuries, and, in the ensuing chaos, one passenger reportedly became trapped above an overhead bin.

Flight UX045 made an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at approximately 2:30 a.m. The Rio Grande do Norte health secretariat reported that around 30 passengers were transported to local hospitals in Natal, suffering from minor abrasions or orthopedic traumas.

In a statement to Newsweek, Air Europa weighed in on the incident. “Our flight bound for Montevideo was diverted to Natal due to strong turbulence,” the airline said. “The plane landed normally, and those injured are already being treated.”

Meanwhile, in footage shared on social media by passenger Mariela Jodal, the interior cabin appeared in complete chaos. Jodal’s video shows ceiling panels ripped off and oxygen masks dangling above the seats. Outside the cabin windows, a fleet of ambulances stood ready to transport injured passengers.

Vuelo de AirEuropa UX 045 Madrid-Montevideo, con varios heridos por turbulencia muy fuerte.

Aterrizamos en Natal pic.twitter.com/jHFzb6mV1g — Mariela Jodal (@MarielaJodal) July 1, 2024

“AirEuropa flight UX 045 Madrid-Montevideo, with several injured due to very strong turbulence,” Jodal wrote alongside the footage on X. In a subsequent post, she criticized the airline for leaving them “stranded.”

“Air Europa absent! After the crash of flight UX 045, the crew left, leaving us stranded at the Natal airport,” she added. “They do not give us information on how we will return to Montevideo.”

In a startling video captured right after the turbulence, a passenger is seen lodged above the overhead bin—likely in a section of the plane’s ceiling—with his feet protruding. Reportedly, fellow passengers assisted in freeing the man and returning him to his seat.

Of course, Boeing has faced intense scrutiny over the past six months. This is due to a series of malfunctions and safety issues involving its aircraft.

Notable incidents include a panel detaching from an Alaska Airlines 747 Max 9 and a tire falling off a United Airlines Boeing 777-200. Finally, 50 passengers infamously suffered injuries during severe turbulence on a 787-9 Dreamliner.