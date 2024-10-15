Airline Passenger Left With ‘Severe’ Injuries After Suitcase Falls From Overhead Bin, Hits Him in Face

A 31-year-old Connecticut man allegedly suffered “severe” injuries while on a flight from Cairo to New York. This is according to a new federal lawsuit.

Per the lawsuit, Jarek Neczypor was injured on August 17 while aboard an EgyptAir flight. Neczypor claims that a “rolling bag fell from the overhead compartment above his assigned seat.”

Man Left With ‘Severe’ Injuries After Suitcase Falls From Overhead Bin, Strikes Him in Face

The bag allegedly hit Neczypor in his face, causing “severe and permanent bodily injuries.” The list of injuries includes a “cracked” upper incisor tooth, per the lawsuit.

Neczypor then claims that after the incident, he was moved to a seat that was “damaged and not secured to the floor.”

The suit goes on to claim that Neczypor suffered neck and back injuries while aboard the nearly 12-hour flight. This was due to being forced to sit in the “damaged and defective seat.”

