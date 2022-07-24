Up to 33% off Self Care Deals on 7/24/2022 During Nordstrom Anniversary Sale￼

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

During the Nordstrom anniversary sale, there are featured daily deals on everything beauty. On Sunday, July 24th, buyers can save up to 33% off self care Sunday products from brands like Tula, Kylie Skin, Kate Somerville, Moon Juice, Mario Badescu, Origins & more! We discovered the most popular products from each brand to help inspire your shopping this Sunday so you can spend less time searching and more time on self care!

Starting off with Origins, they are known for a plethora of their products including masks and face washes. One of their most popular masks, with over 300 positive reviews, is the clear improvement charcoal honey mask. This mask helps deeply detox the skin by drawing out pore-cloggers while nourishing the skin at the same time. This mask is ideal for all skin types and is priced at $37. Another popular mask from Origins is their out of trouble ten minute mask to rescue problem skin. Available tofr $31, this mask is ideal for people with oily skin and the zinc oxide and sulfur help soak up oily shine while getting rid of dead skin cells and debris. For a purifying charcoal mask that helps unclog pores, try their clear improvement active charcoal mask. For $31, Origins says that the best way for this mask to work is to open up your pores with a warm, damp towel and then layer on the mask. For a face changing face wash with over 1,500 positive reviews, origins checks and balances frothy face wash cleanser is it! It easily removes makeup and face oils for a fresh and clean feeling face. Pricing starts at an unbeatable $25. Not only are these products on sale on Sunday, but with an $80 Origins purchase, you will receive a deluxe sample of Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins mega-mushroom relief and resilience soothing cream (a $20 value). This deal is online only and will be added in automatically at checkout!

Kylie Skin seems to be becoming one of the most popular skin care brands out there, and luckily for us, a lot of her products are featured at Nordstrom. Kylie’s best selling vegan lip oil set is available for $45 that includes three lip oils in the flavors passion fruit, pomegranate and strawberry. This non-sticky formula leaves the lips looking hydrated and plump with a hint of color! To get rid of debris and dead skin on your lips, try Kylie Skin’s sugar lip scrub for $20. This exfoliating vanilla scrub leaves the lips smooth and ready for any lip products! With any Kylie Skin purchase of $50, buyers will receive a free gift that includes deluxe samples of the brand’s face moisturizer, clarifying cleansing gel and eye cream!

Moon Juice has become the recent rave in relation to their dietary supplements and facial products! One of their most popular products, SuperBeauty dietary supplement, is an antioxidant formula that protects from accelerated aging and helps promote collagen production. For $60, this product comes with 60 capsules and Moon Juice says to take two capsules every morning for the best results. Another popular product is their SuperYou dietary supplement. Made with a blend of four adaptogenic herbs, this product helps improve energy, mood, focus and beauty. It also helps with stress management by reducing cortisol levels by up to 24%! Available for $49, this product is self care to the max.

Beauty products and self care products can be expensive, and for great products from brands like Kate Somerville, it’s easy to find ourselves spending an arm and a leg in an instant. The anniversary sale is the best time to buy some of her famous products while saving money and looking fabulous! The exfolikate cleanser daily foaming wash starting at $50 is a medicated clinical-strength cleanser that does not over dry the skin. Usable for all skin types, this face wash helps unclog pores and balance oily skin. After using the face wash, try the exfolikate intensive exfoliating treatment for $98 that helps polish the skin for a natural glow. This powerhouse product delivers four products in one; cleanser, scrub, peel and mask! They say to use only once or twice a week for best results. After exfoliating, use the retinol vitamin c moisturizer cream, available for $110, to help nourish and moisturize the skin. Due to the retinol included in this product, they say to use a daily sunscreen while using this product.

If you’re looking for a sunscreen to help protect your face, Tula’s protect + glow daily sunscreen gel is the perfect tool! Starting at $36, this pineapple scented daily sunscreen has an SPF of 30 that also helps protect the skin from pollution and bluelight. Reviewers say it’s a non greasy formula and during a research study, 33 subjects all agreed that it left behind no white cast! For a lip treatment, try Tula’s lip SOS lip treatment balm that helps deeply hydrate and nourish the lips. Available in three different shades including blushing lemonade (a neutral pink), strawberry flush (a pinker pink), and blackberry velvet (a purplish red), this balm is composed of prebiotic and probiotic extracts to help improve smoothness. Pricing starts at $22.

For acne prone skin, blemish fighting products are a must. Mario Badescu’s drying duo set is an essential tool to use to help treat acne! This set includes a drying lotion that helps heal and dry surface pimples and whiteheads overnight and 60 drying patches that help you target blemishes while on the go! They say it’s best to use the drying lotion at night after cleansing and toning for best results and for the drying patches, make sure to cleanse and dry the skin before applying. Another popular product by Mario Badescu are their facial sprays to help freshen up the face in an instant! They come in many different scents, but our favorites are the chamomile & lavender, cucumber & green tea, and sage and orange blossom. Starting at $7, this product is sure to give you a refresh you deserve! With any purchase from Mario Badescu over $25, buyers will receive a gift that includes a cosmetics bag filled with a few products like a facial spray, cleanser and oil.

All of these featured products make amazing gifts for you or a loved one needing a little bit more self care! Prices listed are the original prices, but don’t forget that on Sunday, July 24th, there is an added discount of up to 33% of these brands and more. Happy self care shopping!