From Bullet Flower Cufflinks To Custom Bourbon Labels, Unique V-Day Gifts Your Man Will Love

Nothing kills the mood quite like shopping for him for Valentine’s Day. Every gift seems overdone, underwhelming, or just not to his taste. As a result, the weeks leading up to V-Day are full of frantic Googling and brainstorming.

This year, skip the endless Google search and don’t settle for a pair of socks. Spoil your sweetie with a gift he’ll actually love (and might even use every single day).

Buying booze can seem impersonal for a romantic partner, but it doesn’t have to be. Some men like to keep it simple. If a bottle of booze is all your boo wants, there are plenty of ways to keep it romantic. One perfect example is a customized Woodford Reserve label.

The custom labels come in pint, fifth, and half-gallon sizes. Orders ship in one to three business days, making it the ideal last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for him. Cheers to quick thinking!

Working from home has made optimizing desk space more important than ever. If your hubby’s desk doubles as a dining room table or craft space, then give him a gift to de-clutter. A wooden docking station is as functional as it is thoughtful, and your man will love it.

This docking station features a dedicated phone charging space and ample room to store keys, glasses, and more. The extra space it clears off of your dining room table is just a bonus.

Your man never leaves the house without his wallet and keys. So, why not give him a wallet worth toting every day? Add photos or text to this custom leather wallet from KSF Leather Craft. The full-grain leather is soft and durable. Over time, it develops a beautiful, natural patina.

This wallet is also incredibly functional, featuring 12 card slots and a triple fold. With endless customization possibilities and three available colors, you can tailor this wallet to suit your man’s tastes perfectly.

You’d follow your boo to the ends of the earth. But have you stopped to think about where all you’ve already been? If your partner has lived in or has allegiances to multiple cities, then this set of three city maps is the perfect addition to his living space.

Keep it personal with his hometown, college city, and current location. You could also add some romance by including where you met or got married. These versatile prints come in six different sizes, ensuring they look fantastic in whichever room he chooses.

Surprise your Star Wars-loving honey with custom Luke and Leia glassware. The wine and shot glasses feature the two characters’ silhouettes and their famous “I love you, I know” exchange. In addition, you can customize the shot glasses with your and your partner’s names.

A sci-fi twist on his-and-hers glassware, these glasses will go great with Valentine’s Day dinner. It also goes without saying that these will be your official glasses for any and all Star Wars marathons moving forward.

Whether he’s on the go or eagerly awaiting the next vacation, your man will love this luxury weekender bag. Texas’s Luxe Range makes these spacious bags with premium quality leather. While this high-end gift is great on its own, you have the option to add custom initials or names.

This weekender bag has two strap sizes, durable rivets, and a shoe compartment for extra convenience. Romantic getaways aren’t included with the purchase of a bag, but they’re definitely encouraged.

Who knew how addicting growing out a beard would be? You certainly didn’t, and neither did your hubby. Contrary to popular belief, there’s a lot more that goes into maintaining a beard than simply “not cutting it.” Help your hubby keep his face fresh with an all-natural beard care kit.

Craftsman Soap Company’s beard kit comes with a bar of soap, beard oil, and a beard care leaflet. Choose from an array of delicious scents, including cedar eucalyptus and campfire. You’re going to be the one nuzzling into it, so you pick your favorite.

Finding unique men’s fashion can be difficult. It seems like the general consensus is that every man likes the same, minimally rugged aesthetic. But you know your man is one in a million, so why not buy him cufflinks that reflect that?

These bullet flower cufflinks are an eccentric combination of masculine, unique, and artistic. The floral design of the expanded bullets is the ideal balance of subtle and bold. Besides, who needs ten pairs of identical cufflinks anyway?

Elevate his game with a luxury poker set from Sofias Findings. Customize this rosewood box set with either 100 or 300 chips and a custom laser engraving. The set comes with your specified number of chips, two card decks, and dice.

Both the box and the chips themselves feel heavy and of high quality. I’m not saying this set will make him win his poker tournament with the guys, but it certainly won’t hurt. Either way, he’ll be the lucky one for having received this gift.

His two greatest loves are you and his dog. So, why not get him a gift that celebrates both? This minimalist couple’s portrait is fun, sentimental, and versatile. Portraits by Marte can illustrate all types of pets, from dogs to cats to rabbits. This gift is a great way to memorialize your love and pets past and present.

Moreover, you pay for the digital file, not a shipped print. Not only does this mean shipping times are faster. It also means you have virtually unlimited possibilities on how to use your portrait. Now that’s a win-win-win.