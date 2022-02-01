Stumped What To Get Her For V-Day? These Unique Gifts Are Sure To Impress

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

For a holiday that’s supposed to be all about love, Valentine’s Day is certainly one of the most stressful. Finding that perfect gift for your romantic and platonic Valentines can seem next to impossible.

How do you find a gift that accurately represents an abstract feeling? Would they really be happy with just a box of chocolates? Is the only alternative a diamond tennis bracelet?

The answer to those last two questions is: nope. Skip the overdone V-Day gifts and get your honey something she’ll actually love.

Contrary to popular opinion, birthstone gifts aren’t just for birthdays. This handmade birthstone candle is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The candle is full of gems, crystals, and herbs specifically tailored to her birth month.

It’s romantic, sentimental, and personal. Moreover, this candle is equally suitable for romantic and platonic giftees. What more could you ask for with a Valentine’s Day gift?

You might not be able to lasso the moon for your sweetheart, but you can still gift her with stars. This customizable print includes a sky and city map. So, you can capture exact moments in space and time with ease.

Which moments, exactly? This print’s possibilities are endless. Stick with the classics: anniversaries, wedding dates, birth dates. Or, surprise her with an unexpected anniversary, like the place where you first said, ‘I love you.’

This year, give her the gift of all-day comfort. Velanio Cashmere’s knee-length open cardigan is the essence of cozy: soft, warm, and roomy. It’s like you’re buying her a giant hug that she’ll still be able to feel after you leave for work.

This cuddly cardigan is an absolute must if your sweetie works from home. Trust me; she won’t want to wear anything else while working long hours at her desk.

The flowers you buy her on Valentine’s Day will be dead in two weeks. Why not get her a floral gift that lasts forever? With these dried flower earrings, she’ll be able to enjoy a colorful bouquet year-round.

The Esther Rose Collection uses real dried flowers. So, your boo’s gift will also be one-of-a-kind. No other earrings will be quite like hers, just like she isn’t quite like anybody else.

If you really want to win on Valentine’s Day, buy her this ultra-versatile caddy and use it. Don’t just wrap up the box and call it a day. Instead, load the tray with her favorite foods and surprise her with breakfast in bed. Or deep clean the bathroom, so it’s ready for her to soak in the tub.

The bamboo tray features adjustable, no-slip arms, and foldable legs. It also has spaces to hold glasses, candles, cups, and smartphones. She’ll love it, and you can thank us later.

Speaking of pampering, you can take your bathtub caddy gift one step further with an at-home spa set. After all, you might as well give her some products to use while she’s soaking, right? Every product in this deluxe set is organic, rejuvenating, and primarily plant-based.

This at-home spa set includes serum, face masks, incense, crystals, and a jade roller. If you were wondering if you could buy all of that anywhere else for under $50, you can’t.

When all else fails, it helps to say it with a picture. Photographs make the ideal Valentine’s Day gift. Depending on the photo, it can make a gift extra romantic, sentimental, or downright hilarious. It’s a deeply personal gift that’s sure to make them swoon.

However, standard frames can be boring–especially if she already has many pictures displayed. Get her a gift of photos unlike any she already has with these wooden polaroid print sets.

Your partner works hard to make sure your life is as easy and organized as possible. Return the favor this Valentine’s Day with a vanity organizer. This understated piece is roomy enough to store full-size products while small enough to fit in cramped spaces.

Whether for a bathroom, nightstand, or office desk, your sweetie will think of you every time she notices how de-cluttered and tidy her space is. All that extra bathroom counter space? Well, that’s just a little bonus for you to enjoy.

A well-made leather journal is worth its weight in gold. Refillable journals like these from Left Coast Original are even better. They make excellent, versatile gifts for any giftee. Consider it a sketchpad, recipe book, to-do list organizer, or all three.

The hand-rubbed leather will develop a gorgeous patina over time. In addition to its fast shipping and refillable paper options, this truly is a gift that keeps on giving.

Silk pillowcases are a small investment that will help your honey feel like royalty. Not only are silk pillows soft, cool, and durable, they also nourish the skin and hair with 18 amino acids while you sleep. This 100% mulberry silk pillow will pay itself back in no time.

Match any color scheme effortlessly with four available colors: white, gray, black, and rose. Your honey’s hair will be tangle-free, her skin will be moisturized, and you both will be happy you chose this pillow over (yet another) Wilton sampler.