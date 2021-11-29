9 Unique Eco-Friendly Gifts That Aren’t Metal Straws

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

During the holiday season, while you are making a list and checking it twice, don’t get too stumped on what to give. For the perfect present, opt for some eco-friendly gifts to put under the tree that everyone on your list (and the planet) will love.

As a matter of fact, there is no better time to give an eco-friendly-sustainable gift than during the holidays. Rather than another item that will likely end up in a landfill in a year or two, consider sustainable, eco-friendly gifts instead!

According to the Stanford University Recycling Center, “Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s holiday period than any other time of year.” This adds up to 25 million tons of additional garbage, or roughly a million tons of extra trash per week.

By choosing eco-friendly presents, you can reduce your carbon footprint while helping others do the same. Besides reducing unnecessary waste, eco-friendly gifts promote mindfulness, inspiring others to ask whether or not other products benefit the environment too.

We’ve put together a list of earth-conscious gifts you can swap at your next holiday party if you’re ready to celebrate in a greener way.

You may want to check out these unique eco-friendly pencils from the Sprout Store if you’re on the lookout for the perfect gift for the artist or teacher in your life.

Every Sprout Pencil comes engraved with inspirational quotes, proverbs, and sayings. At the tip of the pencil is a small seed capsule that distinguishes it. As soon as it becomes too short to use, plant the pencil and watch it grow into herbs, flowers, or vegetables.

Put an end to slippery yoga mats made of cheap materials that degrade over time. And say no to those that absorb unpleasant odors and sweat stains. Instead, choose a Natural Jute Mat from Ajna Wellbeing.

Designed from organic sustainably harvested jute and PER (Polymer Environmental Resin), these high-performance yoga mats are an eco-friendly choice for yogis to burn off extra holiday calories.

Do you have a foodie on your list? These reusable beeswax food wraps are perfect for them. In place of single-use plastic, Bee’s Wraps protect leftover food from spoiling by creating a breathable seal. Additionally, they help store lunches and snacks on-the-go.

Bee Wraps are made with certified organic cotton, beeswax, and organic plant oils. Use the warmth of your hands to make the wrap pliable and wrap it around food or bowls.

From infused waters to freshly brewed loose-leaf tea, this unique water bottle features rose quartz crystals and amethyst stones that help enhance whatever beverage is placed inside.

Forget plastic bottles or bagged tea, this reusable bottle has everything needed for enjoying a relaxing beverage at home or on-the-go. The lovely set includes a doubled wall borosilicate glass bottle, a leak-proof cap, an insulated felt sleeve, and a stainless steel herbal infuser.

Forget wasting paper with this unique reusable notebook from Rocketbook. Featuring seven different page types, from a weekly planner to a task list, this do all notebook is great for meal prep, organizing buys schedules, making to-do lists, journaling, and so much more.

The unique pages can simply be wiped clean, allowing for easy changes or starting fresh. But don’t worry, any important notes can easily be saved and stored online using the free Rocketbook application.

Take sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives into your own hands with the AeroGarden indoor planter. This fun and modern garden set up is perfect for green thumbs and those who love cooking with fresh ingredients. The AeroGarden White Harvest includes lighting and watering mechanisms to make growing your own herbs incredibly easy. You’ll love the extra fresh taste they bring to the dinner table.

While the plants themselves are a benefit to the environment, growing your own herbs reduces the plastic waste associated with the cartons of herbs at the grocery store. Food waste is also reduced since you can harvest from the same plant many times over.

When it comes to self-care, it’s hard to top Burt’s Bees. Not only is this gift set sustainable with its Climate Pledge Friendly designation, but it’s something that your giftee will use all year.

This refreshing set includes all the Burt’s Bees essentials like soap bark, cleansing cream, hand salve, body-lotion, and foot lotion. All five items are bundled in a convenient travel-size case.

Add some flair to mealtime with these interesting and unique coconut bowls and spoons. Instead of resin knockoffs, bring a touch of tropical flair to your kitchen. Coconut shells are hollowed out and polished to create bowls, while spoons are carved from Palm wood.

This year, if you are looking for a gift for a young child, you can’t go wrong with a toy from the Green Toys Store, an eco-friendly toy company. Green Toys, like this best-selling tea set, are manufactured from recycled milk jugs, just like you’d find in your refrigerator. By using recycled plastic, Green Toys hopes to divert waste from landfills, conserve energy, and reduce carbon emissions.

