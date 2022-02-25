12 Totally Unique Candles Perfect For Each Zodiac Sign

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Some are crazy cat people; others are crazy candle people (this author is both). Shopping for new candles can be equally calming and chaotic. Why are there always so many scents? How does one even capture the smell of a “summer afternoon?”

If you’re in the mood to shop for some new scents but don’t know where to start, looking to the stars for guidance can be a fun and helpful option. Indeed, the Zodiac can tell us a lot about ourselves. In turn, it can also reveal which splurge item we might like the most.

From dramatic Leo to eccentric Aquarius, these candles were practically hand-poured for each star sign.

Let’s be honest. Aries doesn’t have any problem speaking their mind, so why should their candles be any different? This candle is colorful in more ways than one, making it perfect for the bold and brash Aries in your life.

The F.U. Candle comes in 10 different scents and 11 colors so that you can tailor it perfectly to Aries’ taste. Because you know they’re going to say something if you don’t.

Ah, Taurus: the coziest of all the Zodiac signs. These homebodies love all things decadent and comforting: the softest fabrics, tastiest foods, and coziest abodes. As such, they deserve a candle that reminds them of their favorite place: home.

This realistic cereal bowl candle looks delicious enough to eat, and the scents are just as irresistible. You can choose from six different cereal scents, each better smelling than the last.

Gemini needs a candle as flexible and adaptable as they are, and these customizable candles from CandlesNYC pass the test. Choose from several different abstract shape options to create a unique collection worthy of an art gallery.

The soy wax is vegan, cruelty-free, and biodegradable. Moreover, it burns up to 50% longer than paraffin wax. After your favorite Gemini burns through their candles, they can collect the soy wax and reuse it again.

Cancer’s ruling body is the Moon. Because of this, they feel lunar shifts and stages more acutely than anyone else in the Zodiac. A full moon intention candle helps Cancer utilize the Moon’s energy to its fullest potential.

Cancer can use this intention-setting candle to protect, purify, cleanse, and release. The scent is a hypnotic blend of jasmine, violet, and bergamot, which perfectly sets the mystic mood of a lunar ritual.

Obviously, Leo needs home decor that matches their bright and attention-grabbing personality. PrettyLittleCandleUS offers the perfect contender with their black pillar candles with gold foil. The height and stark base color command the viewer’s attention, while the gold flakes keep it there.

For even more drama, pair these stately candles with a matching painting. Because what’s Leo best at if not making a statement?

Virgos love to feel useful, solve problems, and improve. They’re the advice-giving Mom friend of the entire Zodiac, ready to fix someone’s mistake or clean up a mess. So, their candles should have that same handy energy. This reusable, all-natural candle is the perfect match.

FunkFreeCandles pours its own custom blend of coconut and soy wax into a rustic farmhouse dough bowl. After the candle is done, your Virgo can use the bowl for food, trinkets, jewelry, coins, and more.

Venus rules Libra, but there’s more to this celestial candle pairing than that. Libras can find beauty in even the most chaotic aspects of life. They revel in joy and are the first to find silver linings in despair. Libra is timeless, artistic, and lovely—like this Venus de Milo candle.

The striking statuette comes in four colors: white, cream, rose, and gray. Additionally, the gardenia, coconut, and peach scent is as softly feminine as the candle’s form itself.

Regardless of whether they’re a cat lover, any oddball Scorpio will love this unique candle. It’s a perfect blend of creepy and cute, a lot like your favorite Scorpio. The geometric kitten arrives in a vibrant turquoise color. The wax melts to reveal a tiny, metal skeleton as it burns.

Considering there’s a good chance Scorpio already has a collection of strange trinkets, they can add their new cat skeleton once the candle is done. Scorpio loves to toe the line to the dark side, and this eccentric candle does just that.

Sagittarius is always on the move: plan, do, achieve, repeat. It takes a considerable amount of caffeine to be in boss mode 24/7, making this iced coffee candle perfect for the Sag in your life. (This is also an excellent time to tell them that drinking coffee 24/7 is not a feasible option.)

Each iced coffee “cup” is handmade and comes with a delicious coffee scent. The jelly-like ice cubes are so realistic, the curled wick is the only thing giving this candle away.

A Capricorn can find a way to be stressed even while resting. So, they need a candle that will help them actually relax—like this spelled calmness candle from SorceressPotions. The wax is infused with lavender, jasmine, chamomile, and rose essential oils.

In addition to the calm-inducing oils, the candle also has various herbs and crystals that facilitate relaxation. For the full experience, you can also get a calming tea and bath soak, which you know your burnt-out Cap will appreciate.

Aquarius is unique, eccentric, and anything but boring. They surround themselves with exciting people, and their home decor usually follows suit. The perfect candle for Aquarius should be no different, which is why they need this jaw-dropping carved candle from LanasCandles.

The elaborate, colorful design is entirely unique and creative, just like Aquarius. While it has a slight candy-like scent, the candle’s appearance is the real star of the show.

No candle is better suited for the hopeless romantic of the Zodiac than this Hugs & Kisses candle from AlphatoxGummies. These adorable, embracing figurines are available in countless scents, from warm and cozy to bright and tropical. You can customize these candles further with countless color options, including additional gold flakes.

These gentle candles will make the romantic Pisces in your life swoon. Sure, they might never burn it because they’re so sentimental—but they’ll love it just the same.

