These Cereal Candles Look Good Enough To Eat

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Think back to your childhood. If it was anything like mine, Saturday mornings involved watching cartoons and eating a big bowl of cereal. While the nostalgia is nice, these days, eating a bowl of sugary cereal is considered a treat.

While somewhat unusual, Etsy has found a niche market that combines two fan favorites—your favorite cereal and candles—to make a sweet-smelling, adorable-looking gift or self-care item.

If you still love the occasional bowl of cereal, and your self-care involves lighting a few candles, this could be the trend for you. Not only are they super cute, but these candles smell like the real deal!

Our Favorite Cereal Candles

If Honey Comb was your childhood go-to cereal, and you remember the original recipe, you’ll love this realistic-looking candle.

With the subtle scent of honey and milk, this handmade candle may look too cute to actually burn. It might even give you a crazy craving!

This best-selling Cinnamon Toast Crunch candle is one of a kind. Perfect for fall, this nostalgic candle will make your home smell warm and inviting.

A reviewer said, “Absolutely adorable and smells amazing! This candle is well crafted, smells just like the real thing, and is such a charming and unique item!”

The Original Scented Cereal Bowl Candle is 14 ounces, contains three wicks, and closely resembles a bowl of Froot Loops. It ships in cute packaging and is placed in a six-inch glass bowl with a real spoon for additional authenticity.

A reviewer stated, “I bought this for my best friend and it’s honestly the best gift I’ve ever purchased. She loved it so much! The packaging was great. I didn’t know that it was actually the size of a real bowl of cereal! Love it so much. For sure going to buy another!”

We love Lucky Charms and this french-vanilla scented candle is giving us life!

Handpainted, the Lucky Charm pieces are packaged separately, so you can create your own bowl. Made from vegetable wax and beeswax, the candle is petroleum, phthalate, and cruelty-free! I mean, Lucky Charms are “magically delicious,” and this candle looks good enough to eat. (Don’t give in to the temptation, though.)