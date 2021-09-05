The Worst Type Of Mask To Prevent COVID-19 And What You Should Wear Instead

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Initially, many newly vaccinated Americans felt confident in shedding their face masks, but their confidence has gradually waned over time. Moreover, with the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, face coverings have gained renewed significance. Even so, some experts claim some of the common face masks in use may not be sufficient, prompting many people to rethink their PPE.

While the majority of masks are effective in preventing COVID-19, some are more reliable than others. Find out which masks are better than others and how to upgrade your PPE for protection against COVID-19 today.

How To Upgrade Your PPE And Which Masks To Avoid

Researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada reported in a recent journal article that a basic cloth mask or surgical mask might not be sufficient to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

In an unventilated space, researchers tested multiple mask types on a CPR mannequin to illustrate their efficacy, while simulating breathing. Among the masks used were three-ply cloth masks, surgical masks, N95 masks, and KN95 masks.

The study found that three-ply cloth masks and surgical masks were only capable of filtering exhaled particles. Furthermore, they had drastically lower filtration efficiencies when compared with the high-efficiency masks. For example, study findings revealed that the cloth mask demonstrated only 10 percent apparent filtration efficiency, while the surgical masks were slightly higher at 12 percent.

Yet, the study found that N95 and KN95 saw significantly higher apparent filtration efficiencies, at 60 and 46 percent. The effects of these findings suggest that masks with high filtration efficiency, such as the N95 and KN95, are the most effective choice for reducing the transmission risk of COVID-19.

Any mask is better than none during the surge of the Delta variant. Yet despite this, a KN95 or N95 mask can give you and your family a much higher level of protection from this deadly virus than a basic surgical or cloth mask.

So, start upgrading your mask game today with our recommendations for the best N95 and KN95 masks. Let’s check them out!

The Best N95 And KN95 Face Masks To Wear For The COVID Delta Variant

Compared to basic masks, N95 or KN95 masks have demonstrated greater effectiveness in filtering small particles. Moreover, both coverings are now easily available online. Choosing one of these masks can help to keep you safe from the variant as they both provide a snug, protective fit.

FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified amazon.com Check Price FANGTIAN is a NIOSH approved N95 certified mask. Each mask in this 10-pack of four-layer N95s comes conveniently individually wrapped. Additionally, you'll find that the masks have a dual strap and flexible nosebands for a snug, comfortable fit.

BYD CARE N95 Respirator amazon.com Check Price The BYD Care N95 Respirator is a NIOSH approved N95 certified mask. Each mask provides an extremely close facial ﬁt, protecting the mouth, nose, and chin from airborne particles as well as liquid aerosols. In addition, the 20 pack of BYD Care N95 Respirators provides three layers of protective material, elastic head straps, and a nose bridge for a snug fit.

WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask amazon.com Check Price The 25 pack of WWDOLL KN95 Face Mask is a bestseller on Amazon with 22,085 five-star reviews and counting! The KN95 mask features five layers, a 3D design designed to fit securely around the face, along with an adjustable nose clip.

Kid Sized KN95 Face Mask amazon.com Check Price Your child can head back to school this fall with optimal mask protection that remains comfortable and breathable throughout the day. The kid-sized KN95 by AHOTOP features five layers and a built-in nose clip to help fit a child's face. Additionally, colored AHOTOP masks offer a pleasant change from the typical KN95 white masks.