The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Has The Best Fragrance Deals On July 23rd

Whether your living space or your own self needs a smell upgrade, the Nordstrom anniversary sale has the best deals on everything fragrance including Jo Malone, YSL, Hermes, Viktor & Rolf, NEST and more! We rounded up the best deals to find you that perfect new aroma that will suit any nostril!

Starting with home smells, Voluspa continuously has top reviews and ratings all related to how good their candles and fragrances smell. During the Nordstrom sale, they are featuring a set of five tin candles that are available in their Maison print. The smells included are French linen, Moroccan mint tea, freesia clementine, suede blanc and saijo persimmon! The candles are each three inches in diameter, made of coconut wax and have an approximate 25-hour burn time.

If the Maison print isn’t quite your style, try Voluspa’s set of 5 mini tin candles in their Japonica print! This group of candles include the scents gilt pomander & hinoki, spiced pumpkin latte, santal vanille, white cypress and forbidden fig. What sets them apart from other candles? They are all paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free and pesticide-free! Both of these tin candle sets are on sale for $36.99. Voluspa’s Japonica mini pedestal candle set is also on sale and instead of tin cans, this set’s candles are poured into beautiful glass embossed vessels for an elevated and classy look. Scents include apple blue clover, goji tarocco orange, French cade lavender, santal vanille, forbidden fig and spiced pumpkin latte. Voluspa says these are the best candles to up-cycle and use the glass vessels for storing other items around the house! This set is on sale for $55.99.

A crowd favorite, NEST New York, has quite a few fragrance products featured during Nordstrom’s anniversary sale. Their wild mint and eucalyptus candle duo is on sale for $62.

The candles are FDA-approved and food-grade paraffin made from renewable plant oils and soy wax for an environmentally friendly smelling experience! If mint and eucalyptus aren’t your smell of choice, but grapefruit is, try NEST’s grapefruit candle duo, also on sale for $62. For a diffuser set, NEST’s bamboo and grapefruit reed diffuser duo is on sale for $78. This diffuser is crafted with high quality oils that release scent into the air for approximately 90 days! NEST says it is best to flip the reeds weekly, or more, to help intensify the fragrance experience.

Hermes, a designer staple, has a few fragrance deals that are on sale!

Their H24 eau de toilette set is on sale for $77 that includes a full size and travel size perfume. They describe this scent as a lively, sensual and bright perfume with a woody and aromatic style. For a scent with ginger and sensual tuberose, try Hermes’s twilly d’Hermes travel size duo. On sale for $50, this searing spice scent is the perfect scent you’ve been yearning for! Another fragrance deal by Hermes is their Terre d’Hermes Pure perfume set. They describe this scent as having the warmth of wood combined with the softness of benzoin and the sparkle of shiso.

A popular perfume that has been a closet staple for years is Tom Ford’s black orchid eau de parfum.

This set includes the traditional 1.7 ounce eau de parfum and a 0.34 ounce travel size eau de parfum! Tom Ford describes this perfume style as floral with notes of black truffle, bergamot, black orchid, black plum and others. This set is a $210 value on sale for $140.

Another closet staple smell is Viktor & Rolf’s flowerbomb eau de parfum. On sale for $120, this four piece set includes a full size eau de parfum, travel size eau de parfum, body cream and body lotion. Viktor and Rolf describe this scent’s mood as exuberant, positive and confident! What more could you ask for?

If you’re looking for a charming scent for a male in your life, try Yves Saint Laurent’s parfum set. Valued at $167 and on sale for $117, this set features a three piece set that includes a 1.6 ounce eau de parfum, a 2.6 ounce stick deodorant and a 3.4 ounce all over shower gel to keep them smelling fresh in every way possible! YSL describes this fragrance as a citrus style with notes of apple, sage, vetiver and tonka bean.

Sometimes committing to one fragrance is challenging, but Jo Malone London has a cologne collection set on sale that showcases five of their favorite fragrances. This way, you can try different smells out and see what you like versus what you don’t! The scents can be worn individually or combined together for a more vibrant experience. The set includes the colognes English pear & freesia, nectarine blossom & honey, peony & blush suede, mimosa & cardamom and wood sage & sea salt. Valued at $115, this set is on sale for $87.

Another brand selling a set of fragrances is Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris. Their fragrance discovery set includes eight different fragrances made in travel sized bottles for easy on the go smells! Scents included in this set are Baccarat rouge 540 extrait, Baccarat rouge 540, oud satin mood, gentle fluidity gold, amyris femme, aqua vitae, aqua celestia and aqua universalis. Reviewers say this makes for an excellent gift and that each scent is delightful in its own unique way! After the sale is over, this set jumps back up to its original price of $275, but currently is on sale for $220.



Candles and perfumes aren’t the only way to incorporate new smells into your life! Jo Malone London’s jumbo wood sage & sea salt and body & hand wash is on sale and is the perfect way to level up your boring hand wash. Valued at $72 but on sale for $58, Jo Malone describes this scent as mineral, woody and earthy as sage is the base smell! This product is paraben-free and phthalate-free, which a lot of hand & body washes can’t say. For a fabulous smelling lotion, Donna Karan New York’s cashmere mist body lotion is instant pampering for the skin. This lotion has scents of jasmine, lily of the valley and warm sandalwood creating a scent that just about anyone will enjoy! This lotion is valued at $283 but is on sale for $116.