The End Of The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here With Huge makeup Savings on July 30th With Up To 40% Off Makeup ￼

To round up Nordstrom’s anniversary sale and daily beauty deals, they are offering up to 40% off select makeup on July 30th. Brands that are being featured are Bare Minerals, NARS, TooD and others! Here are our selected favorites from each brand that will end your Nordstrom anniversary shopping with a bang!

For more than twenty years, NARS has been creating lush products for every inch of the face. One of their highest rated products, with more than 2,000 reviews, is their radiant creamy concealer. Available in over 25 different shades, this product helps conceal blemishes and diminish fine lines! It’s perfect for covering dark circles under the eyes and other imperfections anywhere on the face. NARS says this concealer lasts for more than 16 hours and is resistant to sweat, creasing, humidity, transferring and water. This product is available in both a 0.22 ounce tube for $31 and a 0.05 ounce tube for $14.

After using the concealer, try NARS light reflecting liquid foundation that offers a more full coverage look for the face. Suitable for most skin types, this foundation helps smooth skin while covering redness, dark spots and blemishes. One of the best features of this product is that it includes photochromic technology which is a photo-friendly powder that adjusts to one’s complexion in response to the intensity of light so that skin never appears washed out!

NARS is committed to making clean products and this foundation is free from paraben, sulfate, phthalate, talc, silicone, mineral oil, fragrance, alcohol, PEG and gluten. Every feature of this foundation is too good to pass up, and pricing runs at $49 for a 1 ounce bottle!

To finish off the face color, try NARS afterglow cheek palette featuring six different blush shades for only $59. Shades include breathless (shimmering peach), devotion (matte warm pink), savage (shimmering red brown), exhibit A (matte red), Liberte (burnished apricot) and flirty (raspberry with gold shimmer). This blush helps highlight if you blend a lighter shade into the high points of your face and helps add dimension if you blend a deeper shade in to define your bone structure!

If you prefer liquid blush over powder blush, try NARS liquid blush. Available in the shades orgasm and torrid, one pump of this blush added to the cheek provides a natural looking color and glow! This product starts at $30 for a 0.5 ounce bottle. While these few products just scratch the surface of what NARS has to offer, check out their full list of products here.

Another company that has great items for everything face is bareMinerals. Their complexion rescue tinted moisturizer and hydrating gel cream is a three in one product that gives your facial complexion a flawless tint! Its three components include a BB cream, a CC cream and a tinted moisturizer and as a bonus, SPF 30, all for just $37. Best for all skin types, mineral electrolytes help replenish thirsty skin all while adding protection from the sun! This product is cruelty free and feels lightweight when wearing but can be used for buildable coverage by applying 2 coats.

For a full coverage powder, bareMinerals original mineral veil pressed setting powder helps blur the look of fine lines and imperfections while smoothing the skin for only $30! Research was performed on this product to see how well the consumers liked it and they provided specific results that they saw.

After using this powder for four weeks, participants agreed that their appearance of pores was reduced, their oil appearance was reduced, and 91% of people agreed that their skin felt comfortable while wearing this product. It comes with an included puff that helps apply the product at any given time! It can also be used as a sheer coverage look to set foundation by simply using a finishing brush.

Bareminerals beautiful finish brush is available for $35 that helps swirl, tap and buff powder. Before using any products on your face, bareMinerals recommends using their prime time original foundation primer to help create a silky smooth canvas for foundation to go on to. Made for all skin types and available for $26, this product helps fight against enlarged pores, uneven texture, excess oil, fine lines and flaky dryness all without leaving behind a sticky texture! For a full list of products offered by bareMinerals at Nordstrom, go here.

TooD makeup is a newer makeup brand that comes in the most electric and vibrant packaging and is the new talk of the town! Here are their products available from Nordstrom. First off, we have their turn it off makeup remover available for $22 in the most adorable pink and yellow tin. This product can be used on your face and body to help remove makeup when it is time to come off! It contains coconut acid, which provides anti-inflammatory benefits that are helpful to ensure that the face and body are not left puffy.

For a tool to use to help get all of your makeup off, try TooD’s makeup and skincare brush. For only $12, this brush can help remove makeup from the smallest nooks and crannies of the face if the brush is wet, or if the brush is dry, it can be used to help fluff brows and beards! To help hold the brows in place, use their makeup and skincare brush alongside the turn it on soap brows brow pomade for a long lasting hold. This vegetable based soap is on sale for $24 and helps give definition and thickness to the brows, making them look layered and fluffy.

One of TooD’s products that they are known for is their freestyle color cream, available for $24. This non-sticky and high shimmer color can go anywhere on your body including face, skin, edges and even hair! It is available in ten different shades and helps give a little splash of color wherever and whenever you want it.

If body glitter is more up your alley, try TooD’s BioGlitter body glitter for $26. Available in six different colors, this non-toxic glitter helps create sparkle anywhere you like! It can be applied with your fingertips or their paintbrush silicone brush! All of TooD’s fun products are a great way to try a new brand and add a little color into your life!

BareMinerals, NARS and TooD are just a few of the brands having up to 40% off on July 30th during the last day of the Nordstrom anniversary sale! Don’t let these makeup deals pass you by!