Amazon Secret High-End Fashion Brand Is Featuring Major Sales During Amazon Prime Access Days

Confession: I have a love-hate relationship with Amazon. While I love their clothing prices, I’m not crazy about the material and fit of some pieces. If you’re in the same thrifty dilemma as me, might I introduce you to The Drop.

The Drop is a curated collection of high-end pieces designed by online influencers. These designers have their fingers on the pulse of the hottest trends, so each piece is guaranteed to be trendy without being gaudy or flimsy.

Additionally, each collection is a limited edition (each drop only lasts 30 hours). That means you can rest assured that your wardrobe is fashionable and unique. Plus, you can learn a little about the provenance of your Amazon pieces on The Drop’s main page—a win, win, win.

Oh, and did we mention the biggest win yet? The Drop is offering a limited-time sale on some of their best looks for Amazon Prime Access Days. Here are some of Suggest’s favorites (click through for sale prices!).

We love a good blazer for an effortlessly chic chilly-weather look. From the office to a night on the town to an afternoon playdate with the kiddos, this versatile Blake Blazer can be dressed up or down as necessary.

The notched lapel and long silhouette keep the blazer trim and feminine, not boxy. And with nine colors to choose from—including classic black, vibrant aqua, and sleek ivory—you’re sure to find the perfect addition to your specific style.

The Christy Cowl Neck Cami is the perfect solution for those who want the comfort of a tank but the look of something fancier. (Who doesn’t feel fancy AF wearing something this silky smooth?)

Pair this luxe camisole with jeans, a maxi skirt—or as a matter of fact, it would look great with the Blake Blazer. The cami’s perfect blend of flirty, formal, and comfortable instantly elevates any look. It’s available in seven colors, including a unique sandy silver that immediately caught my eye.

There are lots of reasons to love the Keyla Midi Dress, but let’s start with the most important: comfort. This 100% viscose dress is ultra-soft and breathable while still feeling sturdy. Plus, the loose A-line design is universally flattering (and forgiving on those not-great body image days).

Despite its cozy feel, this dress maintains a chic appearance thanks to the extra details: a square neck, romantic puff sleeves, and eye-catching tiers. Wear it with tall boots when it’s chilly, or rock it with sandals on an unseasonably warm winter day—or year-round, for that matter.

Speaking of comfort, let’s talk loungewear: the ultimate ‘treat yourself’ purchase. As much as I love my leggings and 20-year-old sweatpants, sometimes I want a little extra ‘oomph’ in my lazy day looks. Enter the Catalina Sweater Pant, your sweatpants’ trendier little sister.

These pull-on, stretchy pants are comfy enough for wearing around the house but chic enough to wear on an unexpected trip into town. The ribbed finish and high waist offer extra coverage, while the merino wool blend keeps you warm. In a word, perfection.

Cardigans are the unsung heroes of cold-weather wardrobes—versatile, convenient, and always in style. The Divya Pointelle Cardigan is certainly no exception. Its pointelle stitching and classic balloon sleeves add a vintage feminine flair that spices up an otherwise neutral wardrobe piece.

Additionally, the cardigan is 100% cotton. Many reviewers commented on how pleased they were with the sweater’s sturdy construction, unlike other cheaper pieces with a flimsy acrylic feel. It also comes in navy and white.

Finally, no good wardrobe haul is complete without a new accessory (in this writer’s humble opinion). We love the Koko Quilted Flap Bag for its designer—ahem, Chanel—look and not-so-designer price tag. I don’t know about you, but I’ll take a cute $35 bag over a designer $8,000 bag any day.

And thanks to The Drop, you can, too. This quilted crossbody is stylish, durable, and small enough to take into most venues with bag size restrictions.

As one happy customer put it, “the chain is a bit heavy for my liking. But it’s sturdy, so no complaints. The bag can hold my iPhone 12 Pro, two lipsticks, Fenty lip gloss, and my wallet with room to spare. I definitely recommend!”

The combination of Amazon Prime Days and a new collection from The Drop is like capturing lightning in a bottle. These deals won’t be around for much longer. Make sure you snag your new designer pieces now before they’re gone for good.

