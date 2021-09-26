The Best Modern Fall Decor On Etsy For Under $50

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Just like that, the temperature dropped a few degrees, a few leaves began to fall, and fall-inspired lattes were back. Women all over the country have started their transition from tank tops and shorts to sweaters and leggings. Along with our clothing transitions also comes the long-awaited home decor switch-a-roo.

Etsy has the cutest decor to make your home feel cozy, warm, and autumnal. You can also score it all for under $50! From wreaths, doormats, and fairy twinkle lights, Etsy is your one-stop shop for all things fall decor.

Our Top Fall Etsy Picks:

Add these whimsical autumn fairy lights to your mantelpiece, bookshelf, or window sill to provide some coziness and pops of color.

These handmade fairy lights with leaves come in several colors including mixed autumn, orange, yellow, and mixed yellow, and vary in length from five feet to 14 feet. These fairy lights are perfect for your transition into fall decor.

Put this sweet autumn berry wreath on your door to add some fall charm.

Minimalist and elegant, this wreath is an understated piece that gives a nod to fall without being overbearing. Choose your preferred diameter (10, 12, or 14) and hoop color (brown or grey), and enjoy this cute wreath for yourself or buy one for a friend!

This faux pumpkin succulent centerpiece is perfect for any upcoming fall holiday meal or get-together. Available in white, golden, and orange these pumpkins are sized between 3.5 inches to 9.5 inches.

One reviewer said, “Ordering from Kelly’s shop is always such a treat. There is so much care and attention to detail put into the packaging, it feels like opening up a birthday gift. Not to mention the succulents are just as healthy and gorgeous as shown on Etsy. I highly recommend and can’t wait to purchase more in the future.”

This purr-ticularly adorable triad of kittens will add just a hint of spookiness to your fall decor.

Made of reclaimed wood, painted, then distressed, these unique shelf sitters are sized between six inches and 11 inches tall. They’ll look enchanting on your bookshelves or mantelpiece.

This beautiful terra cotta and cream striped pillow cover is a perfect addition to your autumn decorations. Handwoven, this pillow cover is made from Chiang Mai fabric from Thailand.

These cute pumpkin pillows will look delightful on your coffee table, couch, or bed.

Made with soft chenille, these pillows come in an array of styles, colors, and sizes. Choose your favorite, or pick a “small pumpkin patch” which will include three pillows sized four inches, six inches, and seven inches.

This happy reviewer stated, “Obsessed with these knit pumpkin decor pillows… These are super soft! Great pillow decor for fall.”

Add some decor to your front porch with this witty, Oh My Gourd doormat.

This natural fiber doormat, made from UV-resistant coir, has a cute handpainted message in acrylic paint. Each doormat is unique, handpainted, and may have variations of color throughout.

Bring some good luck to your home with a set of darling fall gnomes.

Made from wool, these garden gnomes are expertly crafted. You can order them individually for $10 each or get a set of three for only $25! Hat color is available in red, orange, and green, and the gnome’s body is brown.

A reviewer stated, “I have ordered several little gnomes from Vladlena and they never disappoint. They add a touch of whimsy wherever I put them! (Even her gift boxes are adorable). I would definitely recommend this shop!”

Fall Macrame Coasters etsy.com Check Price Offered in multiple different colors with a 5 inch diameter, a 4 in. surface area, and approximately 1 in. of fringe all around.

When little touches of fall decor can be found throughout your home, you know you’re doing it right. These fall macrame coasters will complement the rest of your fall decor perfectly.

Garlands are simply my favorite decoration type, and these felt pumpkin garlands will be the perfect touch for your fall home decor.

String them up in between doorways, on the mantlepiece, or on a floating shelf. Prices vary depending on size. A four-foot strand is $18, and a ten-foot strand is $33. They’ll look adorable anywhere.

Pumpkin Fall Tea Towel etsy.com Check Price Printed with water based inks that do not peel off with time or use. Lint free for kitchen cleaning or drying. Safe to wash, dry, and iron.

Don’t forget about switching out your regular dish towels for appropriate hand-drying fall decor.

These handmade fall tea towels feature an original design on 100% natural cotton. These tea towels are 28×28 and are safe to wash, dry, and even iron. They’ll add just the right amount of fall-inspired cuteness to your kitchen.