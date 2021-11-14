The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether you are looking for the perfect thank you gift to show gratitude to your holiday party hostess or a gift for a loved one that loves to host, look no further.

From stylish and clever servewear to delectable treats to pampering luxuries, there’s an ideal gift in our guide for every hostess on your list.

Forget boring cheese trays or last minute bottle of wines, these unique hostess gifts are showstoppers all on their own and are sure to delight.

Best Hostess Gifts

Classic style meets modern technology with this beautiful ice bucket and champagne flute set from S’well. Triple-layer insulation ensures your bubbly stays cold for hours with zero condensation, making it the perfect party must-have. We can all cheers to that!

The Heritage Wrapped Sachet Sampler from Harney & Sons is sure to delight host and guests alike. The simple but elegant chest is etched with a map of traditional tea sourcing regions of the Harney family from around the globe and features curated tea varieties to savor. The quality of each featured tea is held to the highest standard, ensuring a perfect cup every time.

You can never go wrong with gifting a quality bottle of wine…or six. Skip the middle man and get some of the best wine from around the world shipped straight to your (or your hostess’) door. You can customize your gift by hand selecting bottles, or letting the experts at Naked Wines guide you to some of the most highly rated wines to choose from, no matter your tastes.

Women-owned and family-operated, Green Goo is dedicated to plant-based products that are equally beneficial for you and the plant. Their curated “Mama’s Favorite” gift set includes a skin nourishing Rose + Lavender Massage Oil, an aloe vera-powered Healing Salve perfect for dry or damaged skin, and a Cool Mint Lip Balm that helps repair dry, damaged lips. These spa-quality products are the perfect pampering gift everyone can feel good about.

A great hostess dresses the part, and this showstopping necklace from Mignon Faget is sure to be the talk of the party. Featuring classic freshwater pearls and gorgeous sterling silver jasmine flowers, this statement piece can be worn long or doubled over for a layered look. Designed in New Orleans on historic Magazine Street, this unique necklace is like no other and is sure to be a treasured gift.

From pre-party prep to post-meal refreshments, coffee is an essential part of the day for many. For those who tend to be a pot-a-day drinkers, they’re sure to love the quality blends from Death Wish Coffee. Billed as “the world’s strongest coffee,” these USDA Organic and Fair-Trade Certified sourced beans are twice as strong as an average cup of java. Big on caffeine, both the dark and medium roasts in this bundle are bursting with flavors, from dark chocolate and cherry to peanut, caramel, and pecan. Available both in whole beans and pre-ground bags.

Meet the only loungewear you’ll ever want to wear ever again. Dagsmejan specializes in warm sleepwear that is 50% lighter than other thermal options, is 4x more breathable than cotton, and is 2x softer than cotton. The result is ultra cozy pajamas that help regulate body temperature for a deeper, more rejuvenating sleep. This gift set is made from the finest merino wool and is complete with pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and a matching sleep mask. Also, it is available in a variety of colors to fit your hostess’ tastes.

Flowers are a quintessential hostess favorite, and this lovely Holiday Sweater bouquet from The Bouqs is the perfect holiday gift. Featuring fresh pepper berry, evergreen accents, and a beautiful focal succulent, this festive arrangement has an added gift as the succulent can be planted for continued enjoyment.

Every home cook needs a quality olive oil within reach, which is why we love these beautifully handblown glass pourers. Inspired by the Mediterranean, choose between sunrise pink, twilight blue, and seaside green to perfectly complement any kitchen.

This is a must for the wine-lover in your life. Thanks to its patented technology, this wine preservation system allows you to pour wine without pulling the cork. This allows you to enjoy any bottle of wine whenever you want, preserving what’s left for days, weeks, even years! Never throw out a spoiled bottle or worry about opening a new one to enjoy just a glass ever again.

From cooking to serving, this mineral-rich salt plank sourced from the Himalayans adds wonderful flavors to any dish. Heat over the grill to impart complex flavors to seafood and meat, or chill to add a slightly salty bite to a fruit and cheese platter. The naturally antimicrobial nature makes it easy to clean, and is a must for any hostess looking for less fuss post-party.

We love a good candy dish, and can’t get over this unique design that is sure to delight. The hand-blown glass dish mimicking a zipper bag can be filled with just about anything, making it the perfect addition to any party.

Bring a little enchantment to tea time with this gorgeous teapot from the iconic MacKenzie-Childs. Each kettle is hand-painted for a delicate touch, while the enameled heavy-gauge steel construction ensures this pot will be enjoyed for many parties to come.

You could gift just any old boring candle, or you could gift a candle tailored uniquely for its recipient. A combination of astrology, numerology, and tarot reveals personality secrets unique to one’s birthdate, as well as unique scents that are sure to invigorate their soul. Trust us, you couldn’t find a more perfect candle if you tried.

What’s a party without a cheese board? This adorable swivel option saves space both while entertaining and storing thanks to its unique design. As an added bonus, the included cheese knives have their own slide-out drawer for easy storage.

Give a little love to those who heart plants with this uniquely shaped Hoya kerrii plant. A breeze to take care of, this pet-friendly darling only needs to be watered every 2-3 weeks and can thrive in everything from bright, direct light to indirect light.