Looking For Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair? Check Your Dresser Drawers

Trying to maintain smooth, frizz-free hair is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle. Sometimes, it works perfectly with minimal effort. Other times, no amount of miracle products, elixirs, or hair hacks could produce the same results.

Between stress, diet, genetics, and environmental exposure, our hair can find lots of ways to fall flat, lose its sheen, and poof into a frizz-ball. Even the way we sleep affects our hair’s appearance the next day.

So, when TikToker Ashley Pangallo shared her ingenious hair hack, we had our doubts. But if her luscious locks are any indication, there’s a method behind her madness.

And as it turns out, we’ve all been looking for smooth, frizz-free hair in the wrong spot.

To Prevent Frizz, We Must Know Frizz

“Frizz” is commonly used as a catch-all term for wily, untamed hair. But what, exactly, is it? Frizz refers to hair strands that curl or stand up outside of the hair’s overall uniform appearance. It makes the hair appear fuzzy or multi-textured.

Dehydration, genetics, and hair damage can cause hair to get frizzy. However, how we sleep is another likely culprit. Tossing and turning against your pillow at night can damage the hair cuticle and lead to more breakage and, thus, more frizz.

Sleeping with a silk pillow is one way to combat overnight frizz.

We also highly recommend this elasticizing hair mask designed for and used by Audrey Hepburn.

But TikToker Ashley Pangallo has a different solution. Hers is easier, costs less, and is likely sitting in your dresser drawer right now.

Stop Frizz In Its Tracks

Pangallo’s instructional video shows her wrapping her long, hip-length hair into an ordinary fuzzy sock. There doesn’t seem to be any extra bells or whistles. Rather, it looks like the type of socks that become a dime-a-dozen around the winter holidays.

She wrapped the entire bottom half of her hair in the sock and left it to hang loose. There are no elastic ties, clips, or hairbands to finagle. While this unique hack appears easy enough, it doesn’t look like a hack that could be useful for anyone with short to medium-length hair.

But if you do happen to have hair down to your lower back or hips, this is a low-stress, low-cost way to fight frizz overnight. In a follow-up video, Pangallo takes down her hair-sock to reveal still-curled, frizz-free locks.

So, while this eccentric hair hack might not work for everyone, it can clearly work for some of us. And given how easy and cost-effective it is, it’s well worth the try. Worst case scenario, you get to go back to enjoying your fuzzy socks on your feet, not your head.

