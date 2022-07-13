Support Small And Shop These Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Prime Day is here, and while we’re in love with all the deals, we’re particularly impressed by those coming from small businesses. Supporting local entrepreneurs while scoring major savings is what we call a win-win. Here are our best finds from small businesses to support and shop!

Buying new AirPods may not support small businesses, but buying a fabulous new AirPods case will. This case from Pela is available for both AirPods and AirPods Pro and is made from plant waste so it’s 100% eco-friendly (including the packaging). Available in multiple colors, each protective case includes a convenient metal ring perfect for a keyring or belt clip.

Pela also offers iPhone 13 cases made from their signature “flaxstic.” The soft grip case is lightweight and offers natural shock absorption. The coolest thing about Pela products? When you no longer are using their eco-friendly cases, you can send it back and they will turn it into a new Pela product or turn it into compost.

If you’re looking to update your yoga practice, Livity’s cork yoga mat is the way to go. The all natural cork helps hands and feet grip to the mat during practice, even when it’s wet, which is perfect for yin yoga and hot yoga alike! The mat is 100% biodegradable and non-toxic, which should help any yogi feel at ease during their practice.

For on-the-go food needs, Stojo’s collapsible bowl is the perfect accessory. Available in ten colors, this 36 ounce bowl can handle both hot and cold foods. Once your meal is over, the silicone dish collapses down to 1.3 inches, making it easy to store and transport. It is both dishwasher and microwave safe and features a leak-proof secure lid for added peace of mind.

All plant lovers know that a dependable watering can is a must. Metal varieties look nice but can add undesired weight when filled. That’s why we love this deluxe two gallon watering can from Novelty. Weighing just under a pound, the lightweight plastic frame also features a handy measuring guide for precise watering. With over 7,000 positive Amazon reviews, this small business hit this one out of the park!

If you or someone you know loves their plants as much as a pet, these adorable dish towels from Moonlight Makers are the perfect kitchen accessory or gift. Choose from various sayings including “Plant Mama,” “Can’t Touch This Cactus,” and “All My Friends Eat Sunshine.” Each clever towel measures 28 x 28 inches and is made from 100% cotton.

Have a friend or family members birthday coming up? This ‘Happy Birthday!’ candle from Wax & Wit is the perfect gift! It’s scented with vanilla, buttercream and sugar and is made with 100% soy wax. It’s also paraffin-free, which is essential for candles nowadays. Reviewers say it has a long lasting burn and smells delicious as a birthday cake! Make their day light up with this thoughtful gift.

If a card is needed to go with the candle, and the birthday pal is a Taylor Swift fan, check out this hilarious ‘Happy Birth-Tay’ T-swift card from ChronicallyFunny. It is a 5 x 7 inch card that is blank inside to write anything and everything! The best part of this small business? ChronicallyFunny states that sale proceeds support the cost of chemotherapy and lupus medical expenses totaling $22,000+ paid out of pocket each year. Support small businesses like this and help support those near and far!

Nowadays, you really can say it all with a candle, like this adorable ‘OMG! You’re Engaged!’ candle from Sweet Water Decor. With notes of tropical fruits, sugared citrus, and mountain greens, the newly engaged couple is sure to love this unique and simple gift. Made in the USA, the 9 ounce soy candle also features over 40 hours of burn time.

Another great gift is this triple prosperity bracelet that is said to bring luck, prosperity, and happiness. It is made from tiger’s eye crystals, black obsidian (or black volcanic stone), and hematite. This bracelet is handcrafted and is adjustable to easily fit any wrist size. Packaged in a simple but elegant black box, this gift is ready to give, all you have to do is order.

For anyone looking for a fun and modern stud earring, check out Nadean’s raw black tourmaline studded earrings. They are raw earth-mined gemstones, meaning that no two are alike! Even though they come as a pair, they will not look exactly the same. Nadean describes them as ‘sisters’ rather than exact matches! They are handmade in Tucson, Arizona and reviewers say they are not heavy when wearing them.

Also made by Nadean is this stunning evil eye necklace. The evil eye is a Greek symbol that is said to protect the wearer from harm. The crystal pendant hangs from a 14k gold filled cable chain and is 16 inches long. Not only is it a great addition to any summer outfit, but it has many positive reviews from happy buyers.