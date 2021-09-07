Suggest

Reese Witherspoon’s Matching Sweatsuit Is The Perfect Comfy Outfit For Going Out And Staying Hom

Reese Witherspoon looks amazing in anything. So, it’s not surprising this matching sweatsuit looks perfect on her!

By Dana Hopkins
September 7, 2021
Image of Reese in sweatsuit.
(@reesewitherspoon / Instagram)
Reese Witherspoon would look amazing in anything. The fact that she looks adorable in a mustard yellow sweatsuit as she shoves cake in her face is not surprising. Her beaming smile and her fierce dance moves help the look too.

The reel that Witherspoon posted to Instagram to celebrate her kids being back in school has gained over 930k likes and over 16k comments. She captioned the video, “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself…” as she danced to Junior Senior’s “Move Your Feet.” 

While some people commented on her grabbing a fistful of cake, others were curious about her comfy matching sweatsuit.

According to outfitidentifier.com a website dedicated to tracking down celebrity outfits, the company The Great made the sweatsuit. However, if that particular sweatsuit is a bit out of your price range, we’ve found some Amazon sweats that will be just as great for lounging, running errands, making reels, and everything in between. 

Two-Piece Lounge Set for Women

amazon.com Two-Piece Lounge Set for Women Check Price

Perfect for fall, this sweatsuit is cute enough for daily errands and comfy enough to binge-watch Netflix. Soft and stretchy, sizes run from extra small to double extra large with a variety of prints and colors. With a drawstring hoodie, kangaroo pocket, and an elastic waistband, you’ll be ready to grab a handful of cake, just like Witherspoon.

Fixmatti Women Hooded Sweatsuit

amazon.com Fixmatti Women Hooded Sweatsuit Check Price

Channel your inner Billie Eilish with this slouchy, oversized, and cozy tracksuit. Paired with the perfect sneakers, this tracksuit is versatile enough for any activity. Stay warm during your daily trips to Target, outings with the kids, or even try jogging. This tracksuit was made for it all.

Felina 2 Piece Lounge Set

amazon.com Felina 2 Piece Lounge Set Check Price

While not exactly a sweatsuit, this lounge set is still perfectly acceptable for this list. If you plan to go out in it, maybe throw on a sweater or jacket. Otherwise, you’ll probably look like you’re in your pajamas. 

The Drop Supersoft Stretch Cropped Hoodie

amazon.com The Drop Supersoft Stretch Cropped Hoodie Check Price

More similar to Witherspoon's outfit on the ‘gram, this cute cropped hoodie comes in sizes two extra small to two extra-large. Available in colors praline, black, and pastel yellow, this hoodie is a relaxed fit. With high-waisted pants, this cropped hoodie will likely lay at the top of your waistline. 

The Drop Supersoft Stretch Rib Cuff Jogger

amazon.com The Drop Supersoft Stretch Rib Cuff Jogger Check Price

Complete your outfit and match your Mayla Hoodies with these super-soft joggers. They're soft, the perfect length and oh-so cute!

